Concord Theatricals Acquires Rights for A STRANGE LOOP

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Michael R. Jackson's Best Musical Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop. The title is now available to professional theaters in North America. For more information, visit https://concordsho.ws/PerformAStrangeLoop

"I am so very honored that A Strange Loop is now a part of the Concord Theatricals family," said author Jackson. "I never dreamed that this show would be performed anywhere, let alone available for licensing. I look forward to working with the great folks at Concord to share A Strange Loop with theaters and audiences across the globe."

"I've known Michael for many years, and his is a singular voice," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord, "We're very happy to bring his exceptional, lauded show to audiences around the world."

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer...

Jackson's blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

A Strange Loop made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in May 2019. In December 2021, the show had a critically acclaimed run at Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company prior to coming to Broadway in spring 2022. A Strange Loop won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was named Best Musical by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Off-Broadway Alliance. Jackson won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for A Strange Loop. The title is set to play a limited season at London's Barbican Theatre, opening on June 17, 2023.

Concord Theatricals

is the world's most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Tom Kitt, Ken Ludwig, Marlow & Moss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anaïs Mitchell, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder, and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class production. www.concordtheatricals.com

A Strange Loop

Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. It was also the recipient of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. His next musical, White Girl in Danger, is currently having its world premiere as a co-production between Second Stage Theater and the Vineyard Theatre. Michael is the recipient of the Jonathan Larson Grant, Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award, ASCAP Foundation Harold Adamson Award, Whiting Award, Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting, and a Dramatist Guild Fellowship. Jackson holds a BFA and MFA in playwriting and Musical Theatre Writing from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts.