A Glinda Glossary: A Guide to the Fourteen Most Popular Ladies of WICKED Past
A whole lot happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in, and Wicked has been telling that story to Broadway audiences for 15 years at the Gershwin Theatre. The milestone won't go by uncelebrated, as in just days, NBC will throw a joyous Halloween party for the ages, featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit and a cavalcade of special guest stars, including Tony Award winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. Additional guest performers include Ariana Grande, Adam Lambert, Ledisi, Pentatonix and the current Broadway company of "Wicked." "A Very Wicked Halloween" airs tonight, October 29th at 10PM ET/PT on NBC.
To get ready for tonight, we're giving you a crash course on the fourteen ladies who have Galindafied Broadway since 2003. Which ones did you see?
Kristin Chenoweth
(October 30, 2003 - July 18, 2004)
Her Roles Before Wicked: Steel Pier, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Sally)
After Wicked: The Apple Tree (Eve), Promises, Promises (Fran), On the Twentieth Century (Lily Garland), Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway
Jennifer Laura Thompson
July 20, 2004 - May 29, 2005
Her Roles Before Wicked: Footloose (Ariel Moore), Urinetown (Hope Cladwell)
After Wicked: Lend Me a Tenor (Diana), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Eileen Evergreen), Dear Evan Hansen (Cynthia Murphy)
Megan Hilty
May 31, 2005 - May 28, 2006
Her Roles Before Wicked: A Glinda Standby on Broadway
After Wicked: 9 to 5: the Musical (Doralee Rhodes), Smash (Ivy), Noises Off (Brooke Ashton)
Kate Reinders
May 30, 2006 - January 7, 2007
Her Roles Before Wicked: The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Into the Woods, Gypsy (June)
After Wicked: Something Rotten (Portia), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Cynthia Weil)
Kendra Kassebaum
January 9, 2007 - October 7, 2007
May 13, 2008 - November 9, 2008
Her Roles Before Wicked: Rent, Assassins
After Wicked: Leap of Faith (Sam), Come From Away (Janice & Others)
Annaleigh Ashford
October 9, 2007 - May 11, 2008
Her Roles Before Wicked: Legally Blonde (Margot)
After Wicked: Hair (Jeanie), Kinky Boots (Lauren), Tony Award for You Can't Take It with You (Essie), Sylvia (Slyvia), Sunday in the Park with George (Dot/Marie)
Alli Mauzey
November 11, 2008 - August 9, 2009
October 16, 2012 - April 21, 2013
September 24, 2013 - February 23, 2014
Her Roles Before Wicked: Hairspray (Brenda), Cry-Baby (Lenora)
After Wicked: Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina)
Erin Mackey
August 11, 2009 - January 10, 2010
Her Roles Before Wicked: Portrayed Glinda in both the Chicago and Los Angeles productions
After Wicked: Sondheim on Sondheim, Anything Goes (Hope Harcourt), Chaplin (Oona O'Neill), Amazing Grace (Mary Catlett), In Transit (Ali)
Katie Rose Clarke
January 14, 2010 - September 25, 2011
April 23, 2013 - September 22, 2013
Her Roles Before Wicked: Portrayed Glinda on the 1st National Tour
After Wicked: Allegiance (Hannah Campbell), Miss Saigon (Ellen)
Chandra Lee Schwartz
September 27, 2011 - October 14, 2012
Her Roles Before Wicked: Gypsy, Hairspray (Penny Pingleton)
After Wicked: The final Glinda on the 1st National Tour
Jenni Barber
February 25, 2014 - December 14, 2014
Her Roles Before Wicked: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Olive), Annie (Grace Farrell), The Nance
After Wicked: Sunday in the Park with George (Celeste #2/Elaine)
Kara Lindsay
December 16, 2014 - January 31, 2016
November 1, 2016 - July 29, 2017
Her Roles Before Wicked: Newsies (Katherine Plumber)
After Wicked: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Cynthia Weil)
Carrie St. Louis
January 31, 2016 - October 30, 2016
Her Roles Before Wicked: Rock of Ages (Sherrie)
After Wicked: Kinky Boots (Lauren)
Amanda Jane Cooper
July 31, 2017 - Now
Her Roles Before Wicked: Portrayed Glinda on both the 1st and 2nd National Tours