A Glinda Glossary: A Guide to the Fourteen Most Popular Ladies of WICKED Past

A whole lot happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in, and Wicked has been telling that story to Broadway audiences for 15 years at the Gershwin Theatre. The milestone won't go by uncelebrated, as in just days, NBC will throw a joyous Halloween party for the ages, featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit and a cavalcade of special guest stars, including Tony Award winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. Additional guest performers include Ariana Grande, Adam Lambert, Ledisi, Pentatonix and the current Broadway company of "Wicked." "A Very Wicked Halloween" airs tonight, October 29th at 10PM ET/PT on NBC.

To get ready for tonight, we're giving you a crash course on the fourteen ladies who have Galindafied Broadway since 2003.

Kristin Chenoweth

(October 30, 2003 - July 18, 2004)

Her Roles Before Wicked: Steel Pier, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Sally)

After Wicked: The Apple Tree (Eve), Promises, Promises (Fran), On the Twentieth Century (Lily Garland), Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway

Jennifer Laura Thompson

July 20, 2004 - May 29, 2005

Her Roles Before Wicked: Footloose (Ariel Moore), Urinetown (Hope Cladwell)

After Wicked: Lend Me a Tenor (Diana), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Eileen Evergreen), Dear Evan Hansen (Cynthia Murphy)

Megan Hilty

May 31, 2005 - May 28, 2006

Her Roles Before Wicked: A Glinda Standby on Broadway

After Wicked: 9 to 5: the Musical (Doralee Rhodes), Smash (Ivy), Noises Off (Brooke Ashton)

Kate Reinders

May 30, 2006 - January 7, 2007

Her Roles Before Wicked: The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Into the Woods, Gypsy (June)

After Wicked: Something Rotten (Portia), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Cynthia Weil)

Kendra Kassebaum

January 9, 2007 - October 7, 2007

May 13, 2008 - November 9, 2008

Her Roles Before Wicked: Rent, Assassins

After Wicked: Leap of Faith (Sam), Come From Away (Janice & Others)

Annaleigh Ashford

October 9, 2007 - May 11, 2008

Her Roles Before Wicked: Legally Blonde (Margot)

After Wicked: Hair (Jeanie), Kinky Boots (Lauren), Tony Award for You Can't Take It with You (Essie), Sylvia (Slyvia), Sunday in the Park with George (Dot/Marie)

Alli Mauzey

November 11, 2008 - August 9, 2009

October 16, 2012 - April 21, 2013

September 24, 2013 - February 23, 2014

Her Roles Before Wicked: Hairspray (Brenda), Cry-Baby (Lenora)

After Wicked: Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina)

Erin Mackey

August 11, 2009 - January 10, 2010

Her Roles Before Wicked: Portrayed Glinda in both the Chicago and Los Angeles productions

After Wicked: Sondheim on Sondheim, Anything Goes (Hope Harcourt), Chaplin (Oona O'Neill), Amazing Grace (Mary Catlett), In Transit (Ali)

Katie Rose Clarke

January 14, 2010 - September 25, 2011

April 23, 2013 - September 22, 2013

Her Roles Before Wicked: Portrayed Glinda on the 1st National Tour

After Wicked: Allegiance (Hannah Campbell), Miss Saigon (Ellen)

Chandra Lee Schwartz

September 27, 2011 - October 14, 2012

Her Roles Before Wicked: Gypsy, Hairspray (Penny Pingleton)

After Wicked: The final Glinda on the 1st National Tour

Jenni Barber

February 25, 2014 - December 14, 2014

Her Roles Before Wicked: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Olive), Annie (Grace Farrell), The Nance

After Wicked: Sunday in the Park with George (Celeste #2/Elaine)

Kara Lindsay

December 16, 2014 - January 31, 2016

November 1, 2016 - July 29, 2017

Her Roles Before Wicked: Newsies (Katherine Plumber)

After Wicked: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Cynthia Weil)

Carrie St. Louis

January 31, 2016 - October 30, 2016

Her Roles Before Wicked: Rock of Ages (Sherrie)

After Wicked: Kinky Boots (Lauren)

Amanda Jane Cooper

July 31, 2017 - Now

Her Roles Before Wicked: Portrayed Glinda on both the 1st and 2nd National Tours

