A FAIRLY ODD MUSICAL! Parody Will Make Off-Broadway Premiere

A Fairly Odd Musical! The Unauthorized Parody, a new interactive comedy spoofing the hit Nickelodeon TV series The Fairly OddParents, will make its Off-Broadway premiere next month!

Written and Directed by Brayden Martino, the production is intended for audiences age 16 and older, and celebrates the nostalgic cartoons of the 90s and early 2000s - while lampooning the entertainment industry's increasingly ridiculous, money-grabbing reboots.

The production features music & lyrics by Hudson Keown and begins an open-ended run in The Jerry Orbach Theatre at The Theater Center (210 West 50th St. 3rd floor) on Wednesday, September 4th. The official opening night is set for Wednesday September 25th at 8:00pm. Performances are on Wednesdays at 8:00pm.

Tickets start at $68 and can be ordered at The Theater Center Box Office by calling 212-921-7862 or online at https://www.seehumans.com/fairlyoddmusical

When you're an average kid who no one understands, life can be tough... unless you have fairy godparents to grant your every wish! Things are looking up for Timmy until Doug Dimmadome (owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome) releases a new streaming service called Dimma+, filled with terrible reboots, ridiculous remakes, absurd spin-offs, and embarrassing knockoffs. With the help of his fairies, and you the audience, Timmy travels into the TV to get all of them canceled. Whether it’s Scooby Doo doing hallucinogens, SpongeBob’s deal with the devil, or Danny Phantom’s sexual awakening — Cosmo and Wanda will ruin Timmy’s childhood (and yours) with the wave of their wand!



Prepare to have your childhood shattered as characters from iconic cartoons of the '90s and early 2000s come to life all grown up and turned on their heads. Whether it's Phineas and Ferb using their inventive spirit to ‘play God’... or Tommy Pickles going on a murder spree targeting other bald cartoon children, audiences will join forces with over 60 of their favorite cartoon personalities to help Timmy save the entertainment industry from itself.

"I grew up an avid watcher of all the cartoons on Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and Disney Channel. I even became a fanatic of Hanna-Barbera cartoons that were a bit older than my generation. That love for animation has seeped into everything I do," says the show's writer Brayden Martino. "I think much of my generation can agree that shows like SpongeBob shaped our sense of humor. To this day I like to wake up and turn on what I call my 'Saturday Morning Cartoons' (even if it’s not Saturday) because it fills me with a pleasant sense of nostalgia. I feel like a lot of entertainment industries try to profit off our nostalgia by rebooting these old shows and movies, but more often than not, people say they’ve “ruined it” — because we’re protective over these stories that we have a nostalgic connection with, and it’s nearly impossible to recreate that feeling and personal attachment we have for the original!"

He added: “So, we're calling this "The Reboot to End All Reboots" because, while it brings all our favorite cartoons to life in a way audiences have never seen before, it’s a parody of reboots themselves, carrying an underlying message about supporting new artists and advocating for original work. Depending on which scenes the audience votes to see, you might watch Carl Wheezer live out his wildest llama fantasies... or see CatDog undergo a surgical separation amidst a messy divorce. Regardless, you're a part of the story, and have a hand in helping Timmy get every reboot canceled—or lose his fairies forever.”

A Fairly Odd Musical! The Unauthorized Parody first premiered in a month-long workshop at Boston Conservatory in the Spring of 2022. It subsequently went on to perform a strictly limited engagement at The Hudson Backstage Theater in Hollywood, CA in the Summer of 2022, before making its New York Premiere at The Vino Theater in Brooklyn during the Spring of 2024. This run in The Jerry Orbach Theatre at The Theater Center marks the production’s Off Broadway debut.