92Y to Present Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein in Conversation About MOULIN ROUGE!

92Y has announced Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, and Danny Burstein-stars of the Broadway smash Moulin Rouge! The Musical-for a behind-the-scenes look at the show.



How have they adapted Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film for the stage? How do they manage to tell an intimate love story in the context of the most lavish, eye-popping, and transportive production ever to hit Broadway? How do they recalibrate to 21st century New York City after leaving 1890s Paris eight times a week? And how on earth do they perform the show's whopping 70 pop songs?





Tickets HERE.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





