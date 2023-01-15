6 Broadway Shows Close Today

Today, January 15, 2023, Broadway says goodbye to six productions. A Strange Loop will conclude its run at the Lyceum Theatre following 13 previews and 301 regular performances; Death of a Salesman wraps up at the Hudson Theatre following 22 previews and 112 regular performances; Ohio State Murders takes its final bow at the James Earl Jones Theatre following 29 previews and 44 regular performances; Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool will end its run at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre following 18 previews and 67 regular performances; The Music Man shutters at the Winter Garden Theatre following 46 previews and 373 regular performances; and Topdog/Underdog finishes it's run at the John Golden Theatre after 27 previews and 101 regular performances.

Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was named Best Musical by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Off-Broadway Alliance. Michael R. Jackson won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for A Strange Loop. Jaquel Spivey was awarded the Drama Desk Award for Best Actor in a Musical, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Actor in a Musical, and a Theatre World Award.

The blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben.

Few works of drama loom as large in the national psyche as Death of a Salesman. It caused a critical sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards including Best Play and was honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revivals, three of which won the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play.

Ohio State Murders starring Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald made history as the Broadway debut of 91-year old playwright Adrienne Kennedy as well as the inaugural production of the renamed James Earl Jones Theatre.

When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool is the acclaimed new solo play, written and performed by Screen Actors Guild, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award winner Mike Birbiglia- one of the greatest comedic storytellers, at the top of his game. Following his award-winning show The New One, Mike Birbiglia has returned to Broadway with a coming-of-middle-age story about when life takes a dive - into a highly-chlorinated YMCA pool. Propelled by his singular, insightful voice and everyman style, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool is a wildly hilarious and deeply moving play.

Originally announced to close on January 1, the revival of Meredith Willson's musical stars two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo. Over the course of its run, the production has shattered the Winter Garden Theatre's previous weekly box office record a total of 48 times and has already played to 487K audience members from around the globe.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."

This 20th Anniversary Production is directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon and stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins.

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth, names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.