VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night of A STRANGE LOOP on Broadway

A Strange Loop has arrived on Broadway at last! The Broadway production of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, opened just last week at the Lyceum Theater, directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). Understudies include Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you inside the festivities below!