3 Broadway Shows Close Today

Today, June 28, 2026, Broadway says goodbye to three productions. Death Becomes Her takes its final bow at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre following 27 previews and 666 regular performances; Giant concludes its limited run at the Music Box Theatre after 12 previews and 105 regular performances; and The Fear of 13 concludes its run at the James Earl Jones Theatre after 28 previews and 87 regular performances. The theatres will soon be home to Warriors, Inter Alia and Wanted respectively.

It's not uncomon for shows to close at this time of year. Learn more about when and why Broadway shows close when they do.

Death Becomes her opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 21, 2025. Check out what the critics had to say. DEATH BECOMES HER was the most nominated show of the 2024-2025 Season with 34 total nominations, including: 12 Outer Critics’ Circle Award Nominations, Five Drama Desk Award Nominations, Four Drama Leage Award Nominations, Two Chita Rivera Award Nominations, 10 Tony Award Nominations, and One GRAMMY Award Nomination for “Best Musical Theater Album.”

DEATH BECOMES HER became a viral sensation on social media following the release of the Original Broadway Cast Recording, which has been streamed over 34 million times in North America and 16 million times elsewhere worldwide. A clip of Tony Nominee Jennifer Simard performing the album’s 16th track, “Hit Me,” went viral on TikTok—peaking at #2 on the TikTok Viral Chart and #13 on the TikTok 50 Chart—with 491,000 creator uses and over 2.7 billion total views to date. The track “Let’s Run Away Together” has also gained traction on the platform, inspiring over 10,000 videos using its audio.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

DEATH BECOMES HER will launch a multi-year North American tour this September at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH.

GIANT began Broadway performances on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Check out what the critics had to say. The play recouped its $5.6 million Broadway capitalization just 10 weeks into its planned 16-week limited engagement on Broadway, having played only seven shows a week from March through May.

GIANT, written by Olivier Award Winner Mark Rosenblatt and directed by Two Time Tony Award Winner Nicholas Hytner, Giant was nominated for four 2026 Tony Awards including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play (Nicholas Hytner), Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (John Lithgow) and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play (Aya Cash). Lithgow won a Tony Award for his performance.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends. Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, GIANT tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.

The Fear of 13 stars two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson – both in their Broadway debuts – and is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. In addition to Brody and Thompson, the cast includes Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder, Eddie Cooper, Victor Cruz, Eboni Flowers, Joel Marsh Garland, Jared Wayne Gladly, Joe Joseph, Jeb Kreager, and Ben Thompson.

The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

The Fear of 13 had its world premiere at the Donmar Warehouse. Original production directed by Justin Martin.

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