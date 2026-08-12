CHESS 2025 Broadway Cast Recording Sets Release Date For CD and Vinyl

The 2025 Broadway Cast Recording of CHESS will be released on CD and vinyl on Friday, September 4. The CD and vinyl packaging features complete lyrics, color production photography, synopsis, and liner notes by the show’s co-writer Tim Rice and librettist Danny Strong. The new album is currently available in digital and streaming formats.

The recording is based on the production which recently ran at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. The recording is produced by Brian Usifer, Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson, and Michael Mayer, co-produced by Danny Strong and Susie Graves, and executive produced by Robert Ahrens, Tom Hulce, The Shubert Organization, Mary Maggio, Creative Partners Productions, and 2 On The Aisle. The album features music direction by Ian Weinberger. Pre-order the CD or vinyl editions here.

The album was released digitally earlier this year, and is now available to stream or download.

The CHESS cast album features Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Lea Michele, and Tony Award nominee Nicholas Christopher, and features Tony Award nominee Hannah Cruz, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill, and an ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, David Paul Kidder, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia, and Katie Webber.

CHESS features a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production was directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress) with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer (Swept Away) and music supervision by Brian Usifer.

CHESS featured scenic design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me), costume design by Tom Broecker (Call Me Izzy), lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), sound design by John Shivers (Kinky Boots), and video design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Hell’s Kitchen). Johanna McKeon (Funny Girl) served as Associate Director, Travis Waldschmidt (Hello, Dolly!) serves as Associate Choreographer, and Music Direction was by Ian Weinberger (Hamilton). Casting was by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. and Jason Thinger C.S.A. Hair, Wig and Makeup Design are by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates. CHESS is general managed by TT Partners.

CHESS was produced by Tom Hulce, Robert Ahrens and The Shubert Organization along with Creative Partners Productions and co-produced by Mary Maggio, Nederlander Presentations Inc., Stephen & Nancy Gabriel, Carl Moellenberg, Danny Strong, Benny Andersson, Tim Rice, Björn Ulvaeus, Ludvig Andersson, Robert Fox, Lea Michele, Scott Abrams, 2 On The Aisle, The Broadway Investor’s Club, Ruth Hendel, John Gore Organization, Michael Mayer & Stark Sands, Judith Ann Abrams & Peter May, James Bolosh & Hillary Wyatt, Ira Pittelman, Kate Cannova, Jamie deRoy, Chema’s Checkmates, Bradford & Melissa Coolidge, Jonathan Farkas, Jeffrey Finn, Willette & Manny Klausner, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, Lang Entertainment Group, Maestro Invest, Stephanie P. McClelland, No Guarantees Productions, Ostar Adam Riemer, Vivek J. Tiwary, Tom Tuft, Lee / Schild, Bijoux / Glass, Byrnes Lamon, Davault Braun, Dickinson / Federman, Kolson / Prisand, Mo Maxi, Nabatoff / Kamler, Trichter / Fink, Burkhardt Stern, and O’Connor / YSSM. Chess is presented by arrangement with Three Knights, The Shubert Organization, and Robert Fox Ltd.

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