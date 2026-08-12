10 Reasons to See TITANÍQUE Before It Sails Away from Broadway





Jack and Rose’s story isn’t done. From a basement off-Broadway to an international phenomenon, Titaníque has sailed onto Broadway for its grandest voyage yet.

Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, this global splash hit reimagines Jack and Rose’s timeless love story aboard the ship of dreams through the French-Canadian eyes of someone who was totally there: Céline Dion! The superstar singer remembers the doomed romance with more shocking twists, mega-diva antics, and face-melting vocals belting her favorite hit songs – and not even an iceberg can stop her.

Crazy times call for a kooky krazy musical extravaganza. With a story you’ll never let go, music you know by heart, and the diva you need, you’d have to live at the bottom of the ocean to miss this strictly limited engagement through September 20th.

If you haven't yet experienced the gloriously unhinged collision of Titanic, Céline Dion and some of the biggest voices on Broadway, get your tickets today, because time is running out. Still need convincing? Here are 10 reasons to climb aboard Titaníque before the ship leaves Broadway for good.

1. It's Titanic Like You've Never Seen It Before

You know the story: Jack, Rose, an enormous diamond, an iceberg and a door that definitely could have fit two people. Titaníque takes the beloved blockbuster romance and gleefully turns it upside down, with Céline Dion commandeering the story to reveal what really happened aboard the Ship of Dreams. And you can take our word for it... things get kooky krazy, girlfriend.

2. Marla Mindelle Is Céline Dion

Co-creator Marla Mindelle leads the madness as the show's hilariously heightened version of Céline Dion. It's part impression, part diva fantasy and entirely its own creation—and after originating the role Off-Broadway, Mindelle brought her Céline along for the show's Broadway voyage and earned a Tony nomination for her performance.

3. The Cast Is Stacked

Where else can you find Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Jim Parsons, Melissa Barrera, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande, John Riddle and Layton Williams sharing a Broadway stage? Titaníque has assembled a company packed with Broadway favorites, powerhouse vocalists and expert comedians.

4. The Vocals Are No Joke

The comedy may be ridiculous, but the singing most certainly is not. Titaníque uses Céline Dion's legendary songbook as a playground for its cast of powerhouse vocalists, turning songs including "To Love You More," "I'm Alive" and, naturally, "My Heart Will Go On" into full-throttle musical theatre moments.

5. It's a Céline Fan's Dream

If Céline is your queen, consider this your Broadway pilgrimage. Her music is woven throughout the entire show, with familiar hits finding hilariously unexpected new meanings when dropped into the world of Jack, Rose and company.

6. You Don't Have to Be a Titanic Expert

Knowing the 1997 movie certainly adds another layer to the jokes, but you don't need to know your Cal Hockley from your Fabrizio to have a good time. Titaníque throws Broadway, celebrity culture, '90s nostalgia and plenty of completely unexpected references into the mix.

7. You Never Quite Know What You're Going to Get

Part of Titaníque's charm has always been its loose, anything-can-happen energy. The comedy feels spontaneous, the pop-culture references keep things current, and even audiences who think they know where the story is headed can find themselves blindsided by the next joke.

8. It's 100 Minutes of Pure Escapism

No intermission, no complicated homework and very little interest in behaving itself. At approximately one hour and 40 minutes, Titaníque packs an enormous amount of music and comedy into one fast-moving night at the theatre.

9. It's the Little Show That Made It to Broadway

Before arriving at the St. James, Titaníque became an Off-Broadway cult favorite, building a devoted audience and eventually spawning productions beyond New York. Seeing the scrappy musical parody blown up for a Broadway house is part of the fun—and a victory lap for a show that started much smaller.

10. Because This Ship Really Is Sailing Away

Unlike in the movie, we know exactly when this voyage ends. Titaníque plays its final Broadway performance on September 20, which means there are only a few more weeks to experience the insanity at the St. James Theatre. Don't wait until the ship has disappeared over the horizon to wish you'd climbed aboard.