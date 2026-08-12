Jordan Fisher, Joy Woods and More to Perform at DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit
The lineup will also feature Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, and Brandon Uranowitz.
The Drama League has revealed the performers and special guests for “DRAMA AT THE DISCO VOL. 3: A DRAMA LEAGUE BENEFIT” honoring 2026 Arts Ally Award honoree, Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer Tom Kirdahy (Just in Time, Ragtime, Hadestown, Little Shop). Taking place on Monday, October 19 at 6:00 PM at The Edison Rooftop, the evening will feature a lineup of performances and appearances by Tony Award Winner Joshua Henry (Ragtime, Carousel), Tony Award Winner Caissie Levy (Ragtime, Frozen), Tony Award Nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Ragtime, Falsettos), stage & screen star Jordan Fisher (Little Shop of Horrors, Moulin Rouge!), Tony Award Nominee Joy Woods (Gypsy, Six) and more to be announced at a later date. Additionally, Tony Award-winning directors and Drama League alumni Alex Timbers and Lear deBessonet will take the stage to present the award to Kirdahy.
Under the direction of Drama League Directors Project alum Nathaniel P. Claridad, this joy and dance-filled evening is dedicated to uplifting and amplifying the New York theater community and includes the annual presentation of The Drama League’s Arts Ally Award, bestowed upon an industry luminary who strengthens the foundation upon which the arts stand. The presentation to Tom Kirdahy will be accompanied by special tribute performances during a seated two-course dinner.
The celebration continues at 8:00 PM with a rooftop dance party featuring live music from Third Reprise. Broadway stars will take the stage throughout the night, joining the band for unforgettable musical moments and dancing under the stars. Passed hors d’oeuvres and a decadent dessert bar will be served throughout the party to keep the celebration going strong.
The rooftop dance party is hosted by the Drama League’s inaugural NextGen Theater Board, which is composed of 20 emerging and mid-career professionals who support the industry through advocacy, fundraising, and leadership development. The Board includes: Matt Barbey, John Bautista, Shannon Behrens, Jonathan Castanien, Kate Coffey, Rachel Cox, Nia Fraser, Chloé Gingrich-Howling, Sarah Yejin Hahm, Lauren Haslett, Zachary Hausman, Flora Huang, Jodi Innerfield, Kendra Jain, Matthew Krauss, Julianna McGuirl, Izzy Ochoki, Devi Peot, Frankie Ramirez, Maria Sauer, and Dylan Tashjian.
The Steering Committee is led by co-chairs Mary Jain, Una Jackman, and Thomas M. Neff and members Bonnie Comley, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra, Peggy Koenig, Peter May, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii.
The 2026 Drama League Board of Directors is led by Bonnie Comley (President), Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director), Bevin Ross (Executive Director), Kumiko Yoshii (Vice President), Sarah Hutton (Vice President), Mary Jain (Vice President), Darin Oduyoye (Vice President), Irene Gandy (Secretary), Trish Chambers (Treasurer), Elena Araoz, Sydney Beers, Estefanía Fadul, Dana Harrel, Una Jackman, Jennifer Johnson-Blalock, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Anne Kauffman, Gwynn MacDonald, Michelle Martello, Arthur Pober, Frederic J. Siegel, and Panney Wei.