2022 Tony Awards Will Require Covid Tests But Not Masks for Nominees

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that attendees sitting in the orchestra section of Radio City Music Hall at the Tony Awards on June 12 will not be required to wear masks during the ceremony, but will need to be tested for COVID-19 before attending.

Attendees sitting in the orchestra section of Radio City Music Hall (Radio City is not a Broadway Theater) include Tony nominees, producers, theater owners and other celebrity guests. Attendees sitting in the mezzanine and balcony sections of Radio City Music Hall, will be required to wear a mask throughout the ceremony, but do not need to be tested.

"As a significant portion of the orchestra are Tony Award nominees and either going to be on stage and/or performing, it felt necessary to do the same for all of those in the orchestra. Requirements to be on stage include the PCR testing and verification," Tony Award Productions revealed in a statement.

All ticket holders at the Tony Awards will need to provide proof of full vaccination, a requirement that most Broadway theaters no longer require. The masking guidelines in place for the Tony Awards does not correlate with the current regulations on Broadway which currently requires audience members to wear masks through June 30.

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from Radio City Music Hall, on Sunday, June 12th (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Julianne Hough and Darren Criss will host "The Tony Awards: Act One," one hour of exclusive content streaming live, only on Paramount+ (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT.)

