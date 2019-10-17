16th-Annual Christmas In Italy Comes to Carnegie Hall Starring Cristina Fontanelli

Award-winning singer and PBS/WNET and NY affiliates Host for Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble and Il Volo, Cristina Fontanelli brings her program of Italy's best-loved songs, arias, Neapolitan and Christmas classics during her 16th-Annual "Christmas In Italy" show at the Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, December 8 at 3 p.m. Called a "Vocal genius" by the New York Sun, Ms. Fontanelli's show is a love letter to her Italian heritage.

"I began this beloved annual Holiday tradition to preserve Italy's great classic and popular songs and to teach them, and more importantly the values and joy they represent, to younger generations." says Ms. Fontanelli.

The Ronzoni Company is a co-sponsor. The Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall is located at Seventh Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets. Tickets can be purchased through CarnegieCharge: 1-212-247-7800 and online at https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2019/12/08/Cristina%20Fontanellis%2016th%20Annual%20Christmas%20in%20Italy%200300PM

More information on Ms. Fontanelli can be found at www.cristinafontanelli.com https://www.facebook.com/cristinafontanelli/ and on "Christmas in Italy" at https://www.facebook.com/ChristmasinItaly/

Fan Quote: "Just like Santa, Cristina spreads her gift in concerts world wide, Cristina's "Christmas in Italy" concert, consists of songs in Italian, and English, and much more. Her vocal genius will open your Christmas Season. For many of her fans attending, Cristina's "Christmas in Italy" Concert and the tree at Rockefeller Center have become a tradition. Bring your family and friends, she will fill your hearts with Christmas Joy!" Ed Rackley, Expert Designer and Fan

For this special 1-day event, Ms. Fontanelli will sing Italian songs such as Torna a Surriento, Mamma, O sole mio and Ave Maria plus Christmas songs such as Santa Baby and White Christmas and will be accompanied by world-class musicans on piano, mandolins, guitar and accordion, plus orchestral dance tracks. The musicians include: Maestro Steven Crawford - piano (Metropolitan Opera); Carlo Aonzo (Genoa, Italy), Tamara Volskaya and Joyce Balint (Metropolitan Opera) mandolins; Giacomo La Vita - guitar (Metropolitan Opera); Bill Schimmel - accordion; Joe Harkins - Santa Claus; The Little Language Studio of Brooklyn (Alberta Gulotta, teacher) who will sing the traditional Italian Christmas carol "Tu scendi dalle stelle" ("You came down from the stars"; the children/youth of Dream Studio for the Performing Arts (Staten Island) (Melissa Ottaviano, teacher/choreographer) will dance to "Dominick the Donkey", the Christmas in Italy Choir will perform. Guest tenor Riccardo Meri will join Ms. Fontanelli singing the famous duet "Brindisi", the drinking song from Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata and the Nessun Dorma solo tenor aria from Giacomo Puccini's Turandot. American Actor (Tony-award nominee, The French Connection film) Tony Lo Bianco will emcee. A portion of the proceeds and sponsorships to benefit St. Jude's Children's Hospital, the Casa Famiglia Orphanage (Meta di Sorrento, Italy) and bread lines in NYC. (Full list upon request.)

Cristina Fontanelli is PBS/WNET host for Andrea Bocelli's concert "Live From Central Park", Michael Buble "Tour Stop", "Il Volo Takes Flight", Vienna Boys Choir and Qi Gong specials. She appeared on CBS Weekend in performance/co-hosting roles; (Cristina Fontanelli describes the show on this CBS Interview YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xDMoWNe1c4&feature=email) and performing the traditional Neapolitan song "O sole mio" https://youtu.be/D8YRBdHo0-Q from a previous "Christmas In Italy"). She won Best actress in 2 International film Festivals in 2018 and 2019 for her role in the NIAF/Russo Brothers grant-winning film: SANTINO. She has performed for the Clinton White House, the President George W. Bush Inaugural Ball in 2005, with The Boston Pops, the St. Louis Symphony, at Feinstein's at the Loews Regency and Feinsteins 54 Below, has completed 3 world tours with the Mantovani Orchestra and has sung title roles with the Palm Beach Opera, New Jersey, New York Grand and Cairo Opera companies. Ms. Fontanelli has performed for Jimmy Kimmel's "Feast of San Gennaro" in Hollywood; is the voice of "Nonna" on PBS Chef Lidia Bastianich's animated Christmas special; and is the "voice" of Domino's Pizza on the national radio commercial. Cristina was chosen by the Italian Government as a world-wide representative artist of Pugliese descent. http://www.molfettaviva.it/notizie/cristina-fontanelli-conquista-molfetta/

Brooklyn-born Cristina Fontanelli was awarded the OSIA Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts (previous recipients include Luciano Pavarotti), has been cited as one of the top alumni of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts (along with Robert Redford, Anne Bancroft, Cecil B. Demille, Anne Hathaway et al) and has been named "Woman of the Year" by many Italian organizations throughout the country.

