16 Tweets From This Week for Anyone Who is Missing Theater Right Now

As the Broadway shutdown continues, we're sure your time has been spent on social media just like ours.

Need a laugh? Or even a relatable tweet? Check out these 16 theater tweets from this week that remind us how great the theater community is!

just found out there are people who didn't know rich girl by Gwen Stefani sampled fiddler on the roof and this is where my theatre superiority complex kicks in - brianna (@bribrisimps) March 21, 2021

Skid Row (Downtown) is legitimately a perfect musical theatre song - hayley st. james, vaccinated playwright ??a??i?? (@hayleystjames) March 21, 2021

no thoughts head empty pic.twitter.com/DLfG3PgJ7g - raya (@intoanewlife) March 22, 2021

The best part of my job is working with actors and watching them fly. I have some amazing dancers who have been working very hard to find the right moment. Seung-Il LEE has found his right moment. C'mon ROXIE!#chicagothemusical #chicagokorea pic.twitter.com/ollCcETrWf - Greg Butler (@GregKButler) March 22, 2021

Do you have a favorite mug from a Broadway musical? I think mine is RAGTIME. pic.twitter.com/myQbtgOiV4 - Dan Jinks (@JinksDan) March 23, 2021

With an overabundance of time on my hands, I've been entertaining myself by reimagining those dreary "Are You a Robot?" tests. #Sondheim pic.twitter.com/NNFtQhTfNX - Liz Callaway (@LizGoesOn) March 22, 2021

Astrologically, I'm somewhere between a Fiyero and a Boq ? - Ben Fankhauser (@PlznFankU) March 23, 2021

Seven years ago today we were celebrating the Broadway opening of Aladdin. Can't wait for another opening night in a New York theatre! ? pic.twitter.com/qYuvvyyggF - Alan Menken (@AIMenken) March 20, 2021

Who says that murder's not an art? pic.twitter.com/VLmqFJot8y - The Fabulous Invalid (@fabulousinvalid) March 25, 2021

They mailed me a new credit card that's a tap and pay. Tap and pay! I'm smelling a musical number - Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) March 25, 2021

