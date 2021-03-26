Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Social

Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram


16 Tweets From This Week for Anyone Who is Missing Theater Right Now

Throwback performances, theater memes, and more-- these are the top theater tweets this week!

Mar. 26, 2021  

As the Broadway shutdown continues, we're sure your time has been spent on social media just like ours.

Need a laugh? Or even a relatable tweet? Check out these 16 theater tweets from this week that remind us how great the theater community is!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
Samantha Massell
Samantha Massell

Related Articles
14 of the Best Broadway Tweets This Week Photo

14 of the Best Broadway Tweets This Week

26 Theater Tweets From This Week That Celebrate the Best of Theater Photo

26 Theater Tweets From This Week That Celebrate the Best of Theater

24 Theater Tweets This Week That Are Just Perfect Photo

24 Theater Tweets This Week That Are Just Perfect

Watch: Ben Cameron, Jelani Remy, Lena Hall, and Brittney Mack Talk the Tonys - Live at 8pm Photo

Watch: Ben Cameron, Jelani Remy, Lena Hall, and Brittney Mack Talk the Tonys - Live at 8pm ET!


More Hot Stories For You