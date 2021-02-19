15 Videos of Broadway Stars on THE MUPPET SHOW

The Muppet Show (which ran from 1976-1981) is now available to stream on Disney Plus! We're looking back at all of the Broadway stars that appeared on the show and their wonderful duets, medleys, and dances with the Muppet crew.

From Liza to Ethel, Broadway legends graced the stage of The Muppet Show for our enjoyment in the original show's heyday. You can watch all 5 seasons of the show on Disney Plus.

Which performance is YOUR favorite?

Joel Grey - Willkommen

Rita Moreno - Fever

Ethel Merman - Medley of Duets

Bernadette Peters - Just One Person

Steve Martin - Ramblin' Guy

Julie Andrews - The Lonely Goatherd

Elton John - Crocodile Rock

Danny Kaye - Cheek to Cheek

Leslie Uggams - Hey There Good Times

Linda Lavin - Beyond the Blue Horizon

Liza Minnelli - Everything's Coming Up Roses

Carol Channing - Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend

Glenda Jackson - Tie Aye Aye the Man Down

Carol Burnett and her dance partner, Animal

Gene Kelly - Singin' in the Rain