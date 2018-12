12 Days of Christmas with George Salazar: Day 12- Julia Mattison Gets Creeped Out By Santa

Deck the halls, trim the tree, and spin the dreidel. BroadwayWorld is continuing our tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. This year we've invited the incredible George Salazar to share his favorite holiday performances. Check back daily to get in the holiday spirit in time for December 25 and to find out what else made his list!

"This video is too much Christmas for ONE day. A couple of years ago, the incomparable Julia Mattison recorded a Christmas album and asked me to help out with a music video. Well, folks. This is that music video. And it's become my all-time favorite Christmas video. Please enjoy " Santa Claus is the Ultimate Creeper" by Julia Mattison . And have the most amazing holiday and new year imaginable! Thank you for keeping up and checking out my picks for the season and I can't wait to see you all at the Lyceum for Be More Chill in 2019!"

Salazar most recently starred as Michael in the sold-old off-Broadway run of Be More Chill. His Broadway credits include: Godspell (Circle in the Square). Nat'l tour: Spring Awakening (Second National). Off-Bway: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (Drama Desk nom.); tick, tick... BOOM! (Keen Company) Here Lies Love (Public Theater);F#%king Up Everything (Elektra Theatre). Regional: Be More Chill (Two River Theater); Broadway Bounty Hunter (Barrington Stage Company); Raging Skillet (Theaterworks Hartford); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Bucks County Playhouse). TV: "BULL" (CBS); Divorce" (HBO). Recordings: Godspell; Be More Chill; The Lightning Thief; Brooklyn Crush; Moment by Moment. For more info, visit www.thegeorgesalazar.com. @georgesalazar

