10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - The Importance of Rest, Reflecting on the School Year, & More!

Student Blog: Lights, Camera, Commentary!

Student Blogger: Kat Mokrynski

Excerpt: During quarantine, I've spent a lot of time on YouTube. Almost definitely too much time on YouTube. But one channel that brought a lot of joy into my life during the difficult time was Pretty Much It. The channel, founded by Eric Striffler, does commentary tracks of different movies and television shows, ranging from 13 Reasons Why to Hamilton. This past week I had the opportunity to speak with Eric about his theatre-related commentary tracks and how he believes the tracks fit into performance art as a whole. Enjoy, and Go Tigers!

Student Blog: What Your Favorite Musical Says About You

Student Blogger: Alexandra Lang

Excerpt: As much as we pretend that picking a favorite show is like 'Sophie's Choice,' we all have that one show that will always have the top place in our hearts. These are my assumptions about you based on that favorite musical. "Hamilton" - You probably love history. If this show was your introduction to musicals, then welcome! If you're a longtime fan and this is your favorite, then you can probably rap "Guns and Ships" perfectly on the first try, and I both admire and fear you.

Student Blog: Love Songs from Musicals For Your Solitary Pining

Student Blogger: Aingea Venuto

Excerpt: It may not be Valentine's Day, but I'm a sap. I think it is obvious at this point: I am a sap. I love romance movies, and I love romantic songs even more. Anyone who knows me knows I make a mean romantic playlist. Without further ado, here are some musical theatre love songs for those days alone when you wish for someone to hold you.

Student Blog: Is Broadway Ready to Return?

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: While I would personally love to be back in a theater seeing a Broadway show, is it worth it if the money I am paying is going to the pockets of racist abusers? I think that Broadway needs to be fixed before it comes back. Broadway fosters an environment of abuse, white supremacy, and racism. No one should be supporting these actions, no matter how much you want to see your favorite musical live again. I want to get back to Broadway, but I think that fixing these deep and horrid problems in the industry is the first step.

Student Blog: Do You Feel Guilty When You Rest?

Student Blogger: Claudia Quintero

Excerpt: Have you ever felt guilty when you are doing nothing for 10 minutes or feel a rush in your gut when you finally get to rest?

Well, I want to share my own experience and some things that I made conscious recently. I invite you to be human, to rest, to leave a day off to reflect and get out of this autopilot. We deserve to rest, to give a taste to the feeling of accomplishment, there is no rush.

Student Blog: Preparing for Audition Season

Student Blogger: Bryce Romleski

Excerpt: Even though I am beyond excited to safely return to the stage, I am undoubtedly rusty and nervous about auditions and being prepared, so here is my list for you (also for me to remember!) of my process for preparing for auditions (let alone my first round of auditions for college shows!). I hope these help!

Student Blog: Letters from a Nobody in New York #5: Snapshots of The Week of the Shutdown

Student Blogger: Liam Joshua Munn

Excerpt: What did New York City sound like? Where were you when Broadway announced its closing? What were you doing? Were you eating dumplings with too much soy sauce? Were you crying into your Chipotle? I was doing all of that and more. Actually, I was sitting in a dressing room. I was finishing the run of a musical called 'Good News' at Marymount Manhattan College. Here are a few snapshots of 'normalcy'.

Student Blog: Advice To Those Who Want To Do Theatre

Student Blogger: Danielle Urban

Excerpt: Despite what my blog may seem, I am not a theatre major, so if you're looking to do that, I may not be the right choice for you. I joined theatre at my university as an extracurricular, feeling like this was the last chance I had to try and do theatre. I liked theatre throughout high school and very much enjoy going to see shows, however, I never had the guts to audition. I was always a sports kid.

Student Blog: Dreaming of a Better Industry

Student Blogger: Madison Moore

Excerpt: If we all come together and fight against these people in power, if we demand change in the industry, we can make theatre a better place for future generations, for everyone who's ever dreamt of being on Broadway. Because we shouldn't have to compromise our art for our morals.

Student Blog: Reflecting on the Strangest School Year Ever

Student Blogger: Holden Childress

Excerpt: We've made it halfway through April, and for most of us college students, that means we've only got a few weeks left in this crazy school year. To be honest, I don't think crazy even begins to describe what this school year was, but for lack of a better word that's what I'll call it. At this point in the spring semester, I'm experiencing burnout like I never have before, but I'm still alive and the world's still spinning.