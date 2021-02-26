10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - February 22-26, 2021

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

BWW Blog: A Week in the Life of an LIU Post Musical Theatre Student

Student Blogger: Jaclyn Hansen

Excerpt: As I head into my third week of the Second Semester, I am slowly falling back into the groove of school. While it certainly is not easy doing theatre classes socially-distant with masks, I am still exceedingly grateful for the opportunity to continue learning and growing with my peers. The LIU Post theatre department has been able to embrace the challenges thrown our way and I am happy that we have continued to thrive and make great strides with our craft.

Read the full blog here!

Ivy Austin - A Woman of Many Voices and Many Hats" height="150" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/200200-54c045bb5de8b1e6e09dc0b7fc2365bb.jpg" align="left" width="150" />BWW Blog: Ivy Austin - A Woman of Many Voices and Many Hats

Student Blogger: Drew Eldridge

Excerpt: There are few performers who can be declared a "triple threat" talent. Ivy Austin is undoubtedly one of them. Austin is a star of stage, radio, and the recording studio, and has been involved with smash hits including "Grease 2,""A Prairie Home Companion," and "Sesame Street" where she has recorded with The Muppets since the show's inception!

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: The Most Popular Musical Theatre Songs of the Most Popular Musicals (According to Spotify)

Student Blogger: Madison Moore

Excerpt: To sate my own curiosity more than anything else, I decided to put together a list of the most popular songs from each of the most popular musicals (according to Spotify's statistics, anyway). The only qualifications are that the song must have at least one million+ hits on Spotify, that I'm only going up to 100 songs, and I'm only putting one song per musical.

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: Broadway Stars and Their Music

Student Blogger: Rachel Branning

Excerpt: While supporting our favorite artists looks different these days, they've continued to share their talents with us, many of them through music releases and virtual performances. I have included some of the artists who have music that single handedly kept me sane throughout this pandemic. They're insanely talented and they deserve so much support - so please, check them out!

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: (Some Of) My Quarantine Dream Castings

Student Blogger: Sydney Emerson

Excerpt: With all of this time in a room by myself, I've turned to the old standby, dream castings, to occupy my time. And let me tell you-I would pay good money to see any of these shows. So, without further ado, here are just a few of the castings I've dreamt up during quarantine.

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: Highlighting Landmark Moments in Black Theatre History

Student Blogger: Joey Tabasco

Excerpt: Theatre would not be theatre without the efforts of Black artists, and it's important to learn about their impact on the industry. In honor of Black History Month, here is a timeline of theatre milestones achieved by Black professionals.

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: College Auditions/Interviews During a Pandemic - An Interview With My Classmates

Student Blogger: Izzy Betz

Excerpt: Instead of being able to travel across the US to visit schools and audition for different programs, they now had to do everything right in their homes. All they needed was a computer, a camera, and a ring light. I decided to interview some of my close friends who also auditioned/interviewed for college theatre programs to see what their experience was like!

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: Take It Personally

Student Blogger: Lily Kaufman

Excerpt: The multi-award winning play, Roadkill, was directed and conceived by Cora Bissett, the Artistic Director and founder of a Scottish company called Pachamama, and has been performed all over the world, though I saw it in 2010 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: In the Moment

Student Blogger: Student Blogger: Claire Desenberg

Excerpt: 16 weeks, 112 days, that's how long I have left until graduation. The days are long, but the weeks are quick, one blink and it'll all be over before I know it. [...] I just want to be done, but at the same time a part of me isn't sure I'm ready for what comes next.

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: Where Are They Now?

Student Blogger: Maggie Cummins

Excerpt: With all this talk of animals prompts a theatrical question: Do you ever sit back and wonder what happened to the animals who star on Broadway? Nope, me neither... until now. I'm no expert in the lives of the canines, felines, and other species who have tread the boards, but I can make some educated guesses.