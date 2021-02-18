BWW Blog: Broadway Stars and Their Music

On March 12th it will have been one year since Broadway shut down, the last time our favorite performers stood on a Broadway stage to share their talents with us. One year since we could buy tickets to their shows, attend their cabarets, or even greet them at the stage door. While supporting our favorite artists looks different these days, they've continued to share their talents with us, many of them through music releases and virtual performances. Below I have included some of the artists who have music that single handedly kept me sane throughout this pandemic. They're insanely talented and they deserve so much support - so please, check them out!

Kathryn Gallagher

The Jagged Little Pill star who made her Broadway debut in Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening is not only a talented actress, but also an accomplished musician. Her Taylor Swift-esque songwriting and emotional lyrics create heart wrenching ballads that keep her fans coming back for more. She is constantly writing and releasing new music that can be found on SoundCloud, Apple Music, Spotify and iTunes. Throughout the pandemic, Gallagher more than doubled her discography with the release of two EP's and three singles. Gallagher also frequents Instagram live, performing and talking directly to her fans through livestream. She can be found on Instagram at @kathryngallagher, Twitter at @kathryng and TikTok at @kathryngallaghersayshi.

Jane Bruce

Michigan graduate and Jagged Little Pill standout, Jane Bruce, perfectly captures the feelings of love and heartbreak in her acoustic EP, 'It's You,' released in 2017. She is an insanely talented singer/songwriter who is working on finalizing her next album, which will be released soon. Her acoustic storytelling cuts deep, giving you a glimpse into her life through her folk tunes. She also performs directly to her fans on Instagram live and through Zoom concerts. Her music is available on Apple Music, Spotify and iTunes, and she can be found with the username @janeybrucey on all platforms.

Christy Altomare

From the first national tour of Spring Awakening, to the off-Broadway revival of Carrie, to Mamma Mia on Broadway, and most recently as the title role in Anastasia on Broadway - Christy Altomare is well-versed in the theatre world. When she's not on stage, she's writing her own music. Altomare has two albums released in 2000 and 2007, and an EP released in 2009, all of which can be found on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify. She is finalizing her latest album, 'Wandering Bird,' which will be released in the coming months. Her infectiously kind demeanor coupled with her beautiful songwriting makes her a crowd favorite in the Broadway community.

She can be found on both Instagram and Twitter at @christyaltomare, and on TikTok at @christyaltomare0.

Molly Hager

Molly Hager is the hilarious and insanely talented star of the Broadway production of Waitress and the off-Broadway production of Heathers. Molly's band, 'Molly and the Memphis Thunder,' released a self-titled EP in 2019 that can be found on Apple Music, Spotify and iTunes. Their music tells a story through it's acoustic sound and powerful lyrics. She also sang my personal favorite version of the Smash hit, 'Broadway, Here I Come!,' on "The Joe Iconis Rock & Roll Jamboree," which can be found on all streaming platforms. Molly can be found on Instagram at @hagermolly, on Twitter at @yesmollyhager and her band can be found at @mollyandthememphis on Instagram.

Zach Adkins

Before the pandemic, Zach Adkins was starring in his second Broadway show, Diana. He was previously in Anastasia on Broadway and performed in the national tour of Kinky Boots. When he's not performing, he's writing and releasing his own music. He has an EP, 'January to June,' that was released in 2019 and he has three singles released in 2020 that can be found on Apple Music, Spotify and iTunes. Adkins is currently working on a visual album to accompany his previous music and is vlogging the process on his TikTok. He is also in the process of creating his next album, 'All Inn my Head.' He can be found at @zachmadkins on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

If you have the chance, these artists are incredible and you should go listen to some of their work - you won't regret it!

