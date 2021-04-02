10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - A Glee Analysis, The Queen's Gambit Musical & More!
Check out what our student bloggers are writing about for the week of March 26 - March 31
Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.
Read some of the top blogs from this week below!
Check out more Student Blogs here!
Student Blog: Just Another Minute: An All-New Musical Celebrating Connection in An All-Virtual World
Student Blogger: Alexandra Curnyn
Excerpt: Orson Welles once said that 'the enemy of art is the absence of limitations.' Creators of theatre, such as University of Delaware music students Tara O'Connor and Liz Vex, have proved this to be as true as ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Student Blog: That's What We Missed on 'Glee'
Student Blogger: Alexandra Lang
Excerpt: Since quarantine began, I've seen a lot of older fans revisit the show, as well as some new viewers getting into it for the first time, and my boredom drove me to follow the trend. While I enjoyed the nostalgia of re-watching my favorite moments, it was strange to view the show with adult eyes and realize just how much my perspective and opinions have changed.
Student Blog: Level Forward's Producer Julia Dunetz on THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT Stage Adaptation
Student Blogger: Isabella Schiavon
Excerpt: You may not know her yet, but you have certainly heard of some of the projects she has been involved in. As a Producer at Level Forward, Dunetz has worked in great shows such as Slave Play. Now, the 24-year old is part of the musical adaptation of The Queen's Gambit.
Student Blog: Tune-In to Tumminelli
Excerpt: Marc Tumminelli, Founder and Director of Broadway Workshop and Artistic Director of Project Broadway, has earned himself a new title as the creator and host of "LITTLE ME: Growing Up Broadway.'
Student Blog: The Feets That Were Hot
Student Blogger: Madalyn Macko
Excerpt: There is joy that flourishes when ideas aren't taken too seriously or evaluated hypercritically. Allowing the space to be silly and dancing in a way that creates joy breeds an infectious environment.
Student Blog: What Does Your Favorite Sondheim Musical Say About You?
Excerpt: None of Sondheim's innovative works is just like another - so which one in particular you gravitate towards can say a lot. So in good, lighthearted fun, in celebration of a genius's birthday, I bring you a very unscientific analysis of what your favorite Sondheim musical says about you!
Student Blog: 18 Songs for 18 Sondheim Shows (Part 2 of 3)
Student Blogger: Michael Scuotto
Excerpt: In celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 91st birthday, I'm continuing to compile a list of 18 Sondheim songs, one for each show he's written!
Student Blog: Dear Class of 2021
Student Blogger: Claire Desenberg
Excerpt: The best advice I can give you is to listen to your heart (it's about your heart and no one else's) and go where it takes you, take risks even if you may fail, and don't wait around for tomorrow to be the person you want or dream of being.
Student Blog: To Write or Not To Write
Student Blogger: Abigail Dobry
Excerpt: I love writing, but I must find the happy work for myself, not anyone else. I want to inspire, create, and reimagine the world through my writing while integrating personal joy to make it all worth it.
Student Blog: Pop/Rock Songs For Your Next Audition
Student Blogger: Macy Mae Cowart
Excerpt: This style of musical theatre is rapidly growing in popularity. I found ten audition songs that will show off your range and storytelling skills!