10 Reasons Not to Miss LES MISERABLES Live in Concert- In Cinemas December 8 & 11

Coming to US cinemas nationwide on December 8 & 11 only, Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular sold-out staged concert version of the musical phenomenon LES MISÉRABLES is an absolute must-see! Don't miss your exclusive opportunity to experience this performance from the comfort of your local movie theater.

Why exactly is this concert event not to be missed? Let us countdown the ways!

10. The timeless story.

Victor Hugo's classic tale comes to life in one of the most popular musicals of all time. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide, this beloved story of love and redemption has touched the hearts of audiences all around the world for over three decades.

9. The symphonic sound.

Hear Les Miserables as you've never heard it before, with an all-star orchestra bringing the cherished melodies of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg back in an epic way.

8. The 65-person company.

Together with the orchestra, the enormous concert company is comprised of 65 performers- all of whom breathe new life into the timeless tale.

7. The beloved songs.

Boasting one of the most popular scores in the modern musical theatre canon, theatre fans never tire of classic like: "I Dreamed a Dream," "Bring Him Home," "On My Own," "Stars," and of course, "One Day More."

6. The all new concert staging.

This broadcast follows a 16-week, sold-out concert presentation at London's Gielgud Theatre. You won't miss the turntable in this epic, intimate, in-your-face concert staging.

5. The big screen experience.

If you can't see it live, what better way to see one of the biggest musicals ever than on a big screen?

4. The live performances.

Experience the magic of live theatre as the West End concert company comes together one final time for the show to be filmed live. You never know what might happen!

3. The cast of characters.

The all-star cast includes Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette, and...

Les Misérables superstars Ball and Boe are back, as Javert and Valjean respectively. Ball returns after originating the role of Marius in his 1985 West End debut and starring in the 10th Anniversary concert, while Boe is back after starring in the 25th Anniversary cast and Broadway revival.

1. It's your last chance!

Cameron Mackintosh said it best: " For the masses of disappointed fans who couldn't get to see this amazing concert in London this live event will be a unique shared experience of thrilling drama, glorious music and sensational singing performed by an amazing all-star cast and orchestra of over 65 - the like of which you will have never seen before. If you have ever Dreamed a Dream - this is it!"

