& JULIET to Perform on THE VIEW Tomorrow

The episode will air at 11:00 a.m. ET on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

The cast of & Juliet will perform on The View tomorrow, June 6.

The episode will air at 11:00 a.m. ET on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu. It follows the musical's performances on Good Morning America last week. Watch Betsy Wolfe, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, and the cast perform "Since U Been Gone" here.

& Juliet is nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. They recently performed on Late Night With Seth Meyers here and performed "Problem" and "Can't Feel My Face" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon here.

The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a SECOND CHANCE at life and love - on her terms.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Called “the most important political TV show in America” by The New York Times, “The View” is a priority destination for our guests and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with up-to-the-minute Hot Topics and invaluable conversations with live broadcasts five days a week.

The Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show concluded season 25 as the most-watched daytime talk show, ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the second consecutive year. “The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O. 

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy



1
Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform That’s The Way It Is on GMA Photo
Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA

Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney appeared on GMA3 this morning to perform 'That’s The Way It Is' this morning. Watch a video of the Tony nominated pair belting out the Céline Dion classic now! Earlier, the cast joined Wolfe and Courtney for a performance of 'Since U Been Gone' on Good Morning America.

2
Video: Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Photo
Video: Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Lorna Courtney chats about the importance of & Juliet's message, why this role was so important to her, and so much more.

3
Video: Watch & JULIET Perform Since U Been Gone on GMA Photo
Video: Watch & JULIET Perform 'Since U Been Gone' on GMA

Betsy Wolfe, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, and the cast of & Juliet appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform 'Since U Been Gone.' Before the performance, Wolfe and Courtney spoke with Michael Strahan to discuss the hit musical. Watch the video of the performance now!

4
& JULIET Partners With Meena Harris Phenomenal Media With Exclusive Confident Sweatshi Photo
& JULIET Partners With Meena Harris' Phenomenal Media With Exclusive 'Confident' Sweatshirt

& Juliet and Phenomenal Media are partnering to benefit The Phenomenal Theatre Fund, an initiative to champion the next generation of visionary storytellers at the most critical stages of their artistic journey.

