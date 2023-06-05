& JULIET to Perform on THE VIEW Tomorrow

The cast of & Juliet will perform on The View tomorrow, June 6.

The episode will air at 11:00 a.m. ET on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu. It follows the musical's performances on Good Morning America last week. Watch Betsy Wolfe, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, and the cast perform "Since U Been Gone" here.

& Juliet is nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. They recently performed on Late Night With Seth Meyers here and performed "Problem" and "Can't Feel My Face" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon here.

The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a SECOND CHANCE at life and love - on her terms.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Called “the most important political TV show in America” by The New York Times, “The View” is a priority destination for our guests and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with up-to-the-minute Hot Topics and invaluable conversations with live broadcasts five days a week.

The Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show concluded season 25 as the most-watched daytime talk show, ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the second consecutive year. “The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy