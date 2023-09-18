VIENNA TO ARGENTINA - TRIPTYCHO ENSEMBLE Comes to Silikou Coffee Shop in October

VIENNA TO ARGENTINA - TRIPTYCHO ENSEMBLE comes to Silikou Coffee Shop – The Classical Kafenio in October. The ensemble is made up on Vasilios Avraam (guitar), Sinem Sadrazam (viola), and Virginie Bove (flute). The performance takes place on Monday 23 October at 8pm.

The Triptycho Ensemble was formed in 2019 by three professional musicians; the Greek-Cypriot Vasilios Avraam (guitar), the Turkish-Cypriot Sinem Sadrazam (viola) and the French Virginie Bove (flute). This combination of trio is unique in Cyprus and aims to present to the Cypriot public a repertoire which was never played before. In their programme they will present works of the nineteenth century from Vienna and works of twentieth century from Latin America. The ensemble will play works by Francesco Molino, Leonhard von Call, Wenzel Matiegka, Ferdinand Rebay, Maximo Diego Pujol, Leo Brouwer, Astor Piazzolla. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Food & Accommodation: Silikou Coffee Shop offers simple pre-concert snacks served from 5pm until 7.30pm on the terrace, including burgers, hotdogs, salad and chips. Local beers and wines, coffee, ice cream and more are served on the terrace before the concert and in the interval. The concert takes place inside the kafenio building with concert style seating. There is accommodation in the village at The House of Pericles Tel: 99811466/99588926, plus Yorkis Silikou Traditional Village House, Villa Nellie and Rozana Cottage, all available on multiple online platforms and also in Lofou at Agrovino Studios Tel: 25470202.

Virginie Bove (flute) has had the opportunity to study with some brilliant flutists in France and abroad, including M. Beaucoudray, M. Debost, M. Dufour, C. Lefèbvre, P. Dumail, P. Bernold and G. Alirol. She completed her studies attaining first prizes from the Conservatoire of Paris and of Saint-Maur and won in parallel several national competitions. In 1999, she had her debut as a soloist by performing Lipkin’s Flute Concerto, European Premiere. Between 1995 and 2000, she was the Principal Flutist of Paris Sorbonne Symphony Orchestra under the direction of J. Grimbert and performed in many venues in Europe and in United States of America. Since 2005, she is the Sub-Principal Flute player in the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

Sinem Sadrazam (viola) completed her bachelor degree in 2007 at Hacettepe University Ankara Conservatory in Turkey, with the tutoring of Prof. Feza Gökmen. She holds Master of Art degrees from University of Music and Dramatic Arts, Graz (Austria) chamber music by the lectures of Prof. Stephan Goerner and viola from Prof. Christian Euler. She participated with Hacettepe Academic Orchestra, Spanish National Youth Orchestra, Norwegian National Youth Orchestra, Mediterranean Youth Orchestra, Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, Con Fuoco Chamber Orchestra (Austria), Erzgebirgische Philarmonie, Aue (Germany) and Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. Since 2013 she has been living in Cyprus where she is teaching viola at the Near East University and she is a member of the Presidential Symphony Orchestra.

Vasilios Avraam (guitar) studied classical guitar at Ferenc Liszt Conservatory in Debrecen (Hungary), under the supervision of István Adrovicz. He continued his guitar studies at the National Conservatoire of Region in Strasbourg (France) under the supervision of Pablo Márquez and at the Academy of Music in Bratislava (Slovakia) under the supervision of Jozef Zsapka, where he got his doctoral degree Artis Doctor in classical guitar. In Hungary in 1998 he won the First Prize of the first national guitar competition. He gave concerts in Hungary, Germany, France, Slovakia, Cyprus, he played at several classical guitar festivals, as the Zempléni Festival (Hungary) at the Festival of Europe in Mâcon (France), at the International Music Festival in Clermont-Ferrand (France), at the 5th Festival des Musiques Rares Musiques Dérangées in Mâcon (France) and several times he was invited to the Spring Festival of Eger (Hungary). He played with the State Orchestra of Cyprus, with Cantus Agriensis Choir, with Polyfonia Choir, several times with the Symphonic Orchestra of Eger and several times with the music group Musica Aulica in Hungary and in France. From 2001 till 2009 Vasilios Avraam was a guitar teacher at several music schools in Hungary where he was also the artistic director of the classical guitar festival in the Northeastern Region of Hungary. At the time he is guitar teacher at state music school and at the University of Nicosia.

Silikou is a mountain village located in the Limassol district of Cyprus. It is situated in the foothills of the Troodos Mountains, approximately 25 kilometres northwest of Limassol city. The village has a population of around 200 people and is known for its traditional architecture, narrow streets, an olive tree with a built-in water fountain and beautiful scenery. A must for artists, Silikou is a popular destination for visitors who want to experience the traditional Cypriot way of life. The village has three churches in addition to the main, St Georges church, several historic buildings, including a 16th-century church dedicated to the Virgin Mary, an olive mill and several old houses that have been converted into guesthouses. In addition to its historic attractions, Silikou is also famous for its Commandaria wine, vinegar and olive oil production. The village is surrounded by vineyards, easy walking routes and the local area wineries produce some of the best wines in Cyprus. Visitors can take a tour of the wineries, sample the local wines, meet Pericles the donkey and learn about the history and traditions of winemaking in the region. Overall, Silikou is a charming and picturesque village that offers visitors a glimpse into the traditional Cypriot way of life. Whether you are interested in history, architecture, art, or wine, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Silikou.

Music in the Mountains was founded in 2005 by Pam Groves, Mike Groves and Andrew Oliver. It was created in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol and Paphos regions, including Lofou, Trimiklini, Silikou and Ineia as well as occasional events in Limassol and Paphos.