Teatro Colon Will Stream THE PIRATE (LE CORSAIR) on 26 July

Every Sunday at 20H, the Teatro Colón productions come to live again on your screens. You can watch them anywhere in the world #QuedateEnCasa.

Coming up next is The Pirate (Le Corsair) on Sunday 26 July.

The legendary pirate Conrad imagined by Lord Byron is taken to ballet in a comedic tone. Exoticism, romance and virtuosity are present in Anne-Marie Holmes' version of this piece, with choreography by Julio Bocca and Lorena Fernández.

Watch a trailer below!

Music: Adolphe Adam, Cesare Pugni, Leo Delibes, Riccardo Drigo

Choreography: Anne-Marie Holmes

Choreography Revival: Julio Bocca and Lorena Fernández

Teatro Colón Permanent Ballet Director: Paloma Herrera

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra Guest Conductor: Tara Simoncic

