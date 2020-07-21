Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Teatro Colon Will Stream THE PIRATE (LE CORSAIR) on 26 July
Every Sunday at 20H, the Teatro Colón productions come to live again on your screens. You can watch them anywhere in the world #QuedateEnCasa.
Coming up next is The Pirate (Le Corsair) on Sunday 26 July.
The legendary pirate Conrad imagined by Lord Byron is taken to ballet in a comedic tone. Exoticism, romance and virtuosity are present in Anne-Marie Holmes' version of this piece, with choreography by Julio Bocca and Lorena Fernández.
Watch a trailer below!
Music: Adolphe Adam, Cesare Pugni, Leo Delibes, Riccardo Drigo
Choreography: Anne-Marie Holmes
Choreography Revival: Julio Bocca and Lorena Fernández
Teatro Colón Permanent Ballet Director: Paloma Herrera
Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra Guest Conductor: Tara Simoncic