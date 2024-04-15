Sofi Grosso, made her theater debut as one of the leading characters in the Off-Broadway Brazilian show 'Barba.'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Barba," produced by Luis Salgado of Revolución Latina and choreographed by Valeria Cossu, has been acclaimed as a remarkable theatrical achievement. It was staged at the prestigious Pregones Theatre in The Bronx, venue that through the years had attracted notable figures such as Barack Obama to witness its original performances.

The musical "Barba" tells the inspiring story of the Brazilian musician Fernando Barbosa "Barba" Ferraz, the visionary behind the renowned body percussion ensemble Barbatuques. Despite facing adversity after a benign brain tumor diagnosis, Barba's passion for music remains undiminished, showcasing the power of creativity and resilience.

Sofi's selection for the role came after director Luis Salgado spotted her talent during one of her dance classes. In "Barba," she not only portrayed a key character but also contributed to the musical experience, demonstrating her versatility as a performer. Utilizing body percussion and a cappella music, Sofi and the cast created unique rhythms, with some of the cast members also playing traditional Brazilian instruments such as the pife, berimbau, and guitar.

Continuing her journey as a triple-threat performer, Sofi is currently preparing for her next role in the Argentine production "Momia en el Closet: El Retorno de Eva Perón," set to premiere beggining of may at Gala Theatre in Washington DC. This captivating musical, featuring such great lyrics and diverse musical genres, promises to showcase Sofi's remarkable talent under the direction of Mariano Caligaris and choreography by Valeria Cossu.

Sofi's path to success began in La Pampa, Argentina, where she started her dance training at the age of five. After receiving a scholarship from the 'Full-Dance' school in Buenos Aires, she pursued her passion for dance and musical theater, furthering her studies at 'Steps on Broadway' and 'Rumba Mena" in New York City. With degrees in Dance and Choreographic Composition, Sofi has trained with esteemed instructors and professionals, who started seing her not only as a student anymore but as a pai colleague in the industry.

As Sofi Grosso continues developing her carreer in the entertainment industry, she exemplifies the spirit of perseverance and dedication, proving that her talent, charisma and hard work knows no boundaries.