Renee Fleming Will Perform at Teatro Colon on 29 June

Renée Fleming will perform a concert at Teatro Colon, Miércoles 29 Junio - 20:00 H.

Renée Fleming se presenta por acuerdo con IMG Artists. Es artista exclusiva de los sellos Decca y Mercury Records (UK) / El vestuario es de Angel Sánchez y Vivienne Westwood y las joyas son de Ann Ziff para Tamsen Z.

Programme:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

(1756-1791)

"Porgi, Amor" (de Las Bodas De Fígaro, K.492)

Georg Friedrich Händel

(1685-1759)

"bel Piacere" (de Agrippina, Hwv 6)

"V' Adoro Pupille" (de Julio César En Egipto, Hwv 17)

Jules Massenet

(1842-1912)

"C'est Thais, L'idole Fragile" (de Thais) "allons! Adieu Notre Petite Table" (de Manon)

Camille Saint-saëns

(1835-1921)

Soirée En Mer

Oscar Straus

(1870-1954)

"Je T'aime Quand Meme"

(De Les Trois Valses)

Serguei Rachmaninov

(1873-1943)

O Dolga Budu Ja (silencio De La Noche Secreta), Op. 4, No. 3

Ne Poy, Krasavitsa, Pri Mne (No Me Cantes Más, Hermosa Doncella), Op. 4, No. 4

Rechnaya Lileya (Lirio De Agua), Op. 8, No.1

Sumerki (crepúsculo), Op. 21, No. 3 Vesenniye Vodi (Aguas Primaverales), Op. 14, No. 11

Stefano Donaudy

(1879-1925)

O Del Mio Amato Ben

Francesco Paolo Tosti

(1846-1916)

Aprile

Arrigo Boito

(1842-1918) "l' Altra Notte In Fondo Al Mare"

(de Mefistófeles)

Ruggero Leoncavallo

(1857-1919)

Mattinata

Manuel Maria Ponce

(1882-1948)

Estrellita

Carlos Castellano Gómez

(1904-2002)

La Morena De Mi Copla

Renee Fleming made her Broadway debut in 2015 in Living on Love, for which she earned a Drama League Award nomination. Ms. Fleming is an internationally acclaimed soprano who performs in the world's greatest opera houses and concert halls. Winner of the National Medal of Arts and four Grammy Awards, she has sung at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony and the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. The first classical artist ever to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl, she can be heard on the soundtracks of the films The Shape of Water; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; and Bel Canto. As Artistic Advisor to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, she launched a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health focused on music and neuroscience. Among her awards are France's Legion d'Honneur, the Fulbright Lifetime Achievement Medal, and Germany's Cross of the Order of Merit.