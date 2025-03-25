ANA MAGIAR LIVE: A Classic Experience Takes the Stage In Buenos Aires This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buenos Aires is set to host an evening of music as the illustrious classical crossover soprano, Ana Magiar, graces the stage of Anfiteatro del Faro - Bahía Grande, Nordelta, on March 29th at 20:00 hours. This concert promises a harmonious blend of timeless arias, crossover hits, and duets. Admission is free, with tickets available through prior reservation at this link.

Ana Magiar, a celebrated Argentine artist, is a trailblazer in the classical crossover genre across Argentina and Latin America. Her illustrious career is adorned with achievements, including being honored as the "Star of the Night" at the EMI Fashion Awards in Dubai, 2023. Known for her mesmerizing performances, she has graced prestigious venues such as Teatro Colón, Teatro Coliseo, Teatro Avenida, Teatro Libertador de Córdoba, Auditorio Nacional de México, and City Mall Festival in Dubai.

This concert is set apart by its intimate connection with the audience, showcasing Ana Magiar's unique ability to bridge classical elegance with contemporary charm. The evening will also feature a special collaboration with distinguished Argentine tenor, Iván Maier. Maier, a graduate of the Carlos López Buchardo National Conservatory and a member of the National Polyphonic Choir, is a frequent performer in Teatro Colón's opera productions, adding an extra layer of brilliance to the performance.

Event Details:

Date: March 29th, 2025

Time: 20:00 (8:00 PM)

Location: Anfiteatro del Faro - Bahía Grande, Nordelta, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tickets: Free entry with prior reservation at bit.ly/4grJV0n.

