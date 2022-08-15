Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets on Sale Next Week For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Fox Cities PAC

Performances run October 18-23, 2022.

Aug. 15, 2022 
Tickets on Sale Next Week For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Fox Cities PAC

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the on sale date for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR tickets. The reimagined 50th Anniversary tour will perform at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center October 18-23, 2022 as part of the 2022-23 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities series. The 2017 Olivier awarding-winning production from Regent's Park Open Air Theatre goes on sale to the general public on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Performances will be held in Thrivent Hall with tickets starting at $39.00. The evening performances for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will take place at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday evening performance at 6:30 p.m. The matinees will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday and 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and it's continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The North American tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions, and will have traveled to more than 50 cities during its three-year run. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.


