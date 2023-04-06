The Fox Cities P.A.C. Invites The Community To Its 20th Anniversary Community Open House

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced that it will celebrate its 20th Anniversary Season with a free Community Open House from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

All community members are invited to celebrate the 20th Anniversary Season and learn more about what the Fox Cities P.A.C. has to offer. This event is an excellent opportunity for new and frequent patrons alike to bring family, friends and co-workers to explore this local, nonprofit organization. Attendees can enjoy the following free activities and events:

Two performances of Peter and the Wolf with Makaroff Youth Ballet at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Two performances by Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Encore Singers at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Self-guided tours enhanced by staff member knowledge and great photo opportunities

Hands-on learning opportunities with accessibility services including GalaPro (a closed captioning app which can enhance the audience's experience for live performances), American Sign Language interpretation, the T-coil hearing loop system and assisted listening devices with Center partner, Fox Valley Hearing Center

Information about mobile ticketing, ticket scanning and accessing the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's mobile app

Enter to win tickets to an upcoming show, Broadway merchandise prize packages and more!

This event is supported in part by the Community Engagement Series Partner, Community First Credit Union.

"We are delighted to offer a unique opportunity for our community to enjoy free activities and performances where they will experience various amenities including the accessibility services, mobile ticketing and more at their Fox Cities Performing Arts Center during its 20th Anniversary Community Open House," said the Fox Cities P.A.C. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen. "This season's curatorial vision has been about community and all who have offered generous support to help make the arts come alive; it is only fitting that this open house event will celebrate the community who has played a role in bringing the live performing arts to the Fox Cities for the past 20 years."

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Where the Arts Come Alive!