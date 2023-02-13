The Fox Cities P.A.C. Comes In At 80 In Top 200 Theatres Worldwide

During its 20th Anniversary Season, The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has been listed as #80 in Top 200 Theatres worldwide in Pollstar's 2022 Year-End Special edition. This publication features data collected from top performers, clubs, amphitheaters and more from around the globe.

"Our community has truly made the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center a multicultural gathering place for all," commented Director of Production and Facility Operation Gerald Henley. "We strive to do and be the best for our patrons, partners and community. To be recognized as one of the Top 200 Theatres as signified by the leading entertainment data collection agency (Pollstar), is an amazing accomplishment for which we are incredibly grateful. We are actually #80! To everyone involved, we sincerely owe you a debt of gratitude."

Fox Cities P.A.C. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen remarked, "As a local, nonprofit organization and premier venue for the performing arts in the Fox Cities, we are honored to be listed in Pollstar's publication alongside esteemed establishments from around the world and especially our Wisconsin and Midwest theater friends. Thank you to our community for your support and desire to enhance the enjoyment and understanding of life through the arts, making the Fox Cities P.A.C. your home for live performing arts experiences."

Pollstar's website: https://www.pollstar.com/.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts.