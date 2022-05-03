Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters and The Platters On Sale This Friday at Fox Cities PAC

Tickets for the 6:00 p.m. performance at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center start at $49.00 and go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

May. 3, 2022  

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is proud to announce The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters and The Platters will be together, singing all of their hits on Father's Day, Sunday June 19, 2022.

Three rock and roll hall of fame legends on the same stage, for one night only. With more than 94 charted records and 45 top 10 hits combined, you'll hear favorites like Under The Boardwalk, Stand By Me, On Broadway, This Magic Moment, Up On The Roof, Save The Last Dance for Me, Yakety Yak, Charlie Brown, Poison Ivy, Only You, The Great Pretender, Magic Touch, Smoke Gets In Your Eyes, and many more.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

