Single Tickets on Sale Friday For MPAC Presents Jazz and Dance Series

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced that individual tickets will go on sale Friday, June 20 for its highly anticipated 2025/26 MPAC Presents Dance and Jazz series shows. Additionally, two new shows – Wheel of Fortune LIVE! and Bill Blagg Family Magic – have been added to the season.

Build Your Own (BYO) Series packages for all MPAC Presents shows are on sale now. Subscribe your way by choosing any three or more MPAC Presents shows and save up to 15%! For the best seating and price, subscription packages for the 2025/26 MPAC Presents Dance and Jazz series are available now.

Single tickets for Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, Bill Blagg Family Magic, and the previously announced performances of Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: Great American Crooners, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, BODYTRAFFIC, New Jazz Underground, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and Artemis will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 20 at 12:00 p.m.

