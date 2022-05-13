Joe Bonamassa Will Perform at The Weidner in November

Three-time Grammy nominee, 25x Billboard chart topper and Blues-Rock star Joe Bonamassa coming to The Weidner on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8 pm. Tickets to Bonamassa's 2022 Fall tour go on sale this Friday, May 13 at 10 am.

Bonamassa's newly announced run of shows for Fall of 2022 are in support of #1 Billboard Blues album, Time Clocks. The 22-date tour across the U.S. Includes a two-night stop at the iconic Chicago Theatre, and ends on the West Coast in Washington State where he hasn't performed in 5 years.

Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream. Now, with even bolder energy than ever before, Bonamassa holds the power of controlling both his artistry and his business in both hands. With 25 #1 albums, yearly sold-out tours worldwide and custom annual cruises, he's a hard act to beat. Joe knows his worth, and albeit humble, he plans to continue to beat the odds and exceed the expectations of naysayers. His most recent album is a testament to his credentials and a toast to his longtime fans. It's Joe Bonamassa at his finest, ready to rock. Bonamassa, a virtuoso on guitar, is backed by a stellar band of some of the top musicians around and is ready to bring live music back to his fans.

His most recent release Time Clocks is a testament to his credentials and a toast to his longtime fans. His new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication. It's Joe Bonamassa at his finest, ready to rock. "What started out with the intentions of being a trio record turned into probably my most adventurous and involved record to date," explains Bonamassa. His longtime producer Kevin Shirley adds, "I think Joe Bonamassa has made an album that is truly transitional. From a blues musician to a superstar artist, [and] I'm so thrilled to be along for the ride." Joe and Kevin brought on the legendary Bob Clearmountain to mix the epic tracks, and Bob declares that "This is one of the best albums I've mixed in years. Joe is not only one of the finest blues & rock guitarists of our time, he's also a brilliant songwriter, [which is] impressively apparent on this record."