Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Names Tina Broerman Chief Event Operations Officer

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The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the hiring of Tina Broerman as Chief Event Operations Officer. In this role, she will oversee both the Guest Experience and Facility Operations teams at the Center.

Tina brings more than 20 years experience leading operations across high-performance teams, with a proven track record of maximizing operations, scaling new business initiatives and building cohesive teams in complex environments. Dedicated to driving innovation, operational excellence and team development, Tina credits her success to the strong support of her family. A proud native of Seymour, WI, and mother of three adult children, she and her family also own and operate Papa B's Pizza and Barbecue in Sherwood, WI.

“I am so honored to join the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center team,” Tina explains. “The Center plays such a vital role in connecting our community through world-class arts and culture, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success.”

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center President & CEO Maria Van Laanen says Broerman will be a skilled and dedicated asset to the Center Operations team.

“The mission of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is powered by people who are truly invested in this community,” Van Laanen explains. “Tina's wealth of experience and collaborative energy make her a great fit.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 04 Hrs 21 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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