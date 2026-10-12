Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Names Tina Broerman Chief Event Operations Officer
Broerman brings more than 20 years of operations experience leading high-performance teams in complex environments.
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the hiring of Tina Broerman as Chief Event Operations Officer. In this role, she will oversee both the Guest Experience and Facility Operations teams at the Center.
Tina brings more than 20 years experience leading operations across high-performance teams, with a proven track record of maximizing operations, scaling new business initiatives and building cohesive teams in complex environments. Dedicated to driving innovation, operational excellence and team development, Tina credits her success to the strong support of her family. A proud native of Seymour, WI, and mother of three adult children, she and her family also own and operate Papa B's Pizza and Barbecue in Sherwood, WI.
“I am so honored to join the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center team,” Tina explains. “The Center plays such a vital role in connecting our community through world-class arts and culture, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success.”
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center President & CEO Maria Van Laanen says Broerman will be a skilled and dedicated asset to the Center Operations team.
“The mission of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is powered by people who are truly invested in this community,” Van Laanen explains. “Tina's wealth of experience and collaborative energy make her a great fit.”
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