THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE is Coming to Fox Cities P.A.C.

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The Price Is Right Live is returning to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center with new games, new prizes and more chances to win on Saturday, February 6, 2027. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall go on sale Friday, October 16, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

ABOUT THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE:

'Come On Down!' THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE is back and bigger than ever, bringing America's favorite game show to theaters across North America with exciting new experiences, bigger surprises, and unforgettable moments for fans of all ages.

It's not TV... It's LIVE. Feel the excitement as America's favorite game show unfolds right in front of you. Contestants can register for the chance to play iconic games like Plinko, Secret X, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase- plus, for the first time ever, the fan-favorite game Secret X joins the live tour.

As part of this exciting new season, at every show one lucky winner could win a trip for two to Los Angeles to attend a taping of THE PRICE IS RIGHT television show. The prize includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and studio tickets, giving fans the opportunity to experience the excitement on television. Eligibility requirements apply, see website for details.

Randomly selected contestants compete for incredible prizes including cash, electronics, home appliances, dream vacations, and even a brand-new car, while lucky audience members can also win prizes right from their seats.

For more than 20 years, THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE has entertained packed theaters across North America and awarded more than $15 million in cash and prizes, creating unforgettable memories for generations of fans. Whether you're a lifelong viewer or experiencing the excitement for the first time, every performance delivers the energy, laughter, suspense, and audience participation that have made THE PRICE IS RIGHT a household name for decades.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 09 Hrs 07 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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