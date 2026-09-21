Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program to Launch 2026-27 Season

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The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced a record-setting year as the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program enters its 11th season. The program, which celebrates and supports the achievements and development of theater programs, leaders and performers across Northeast Wisconsin, will feature 40 participating schools during the 2026-27 Season.

“This promises to be a very exciting season for the Center Stage Program,” says Maria Van Laanen, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center president & CEO. “Following up on the success of our milestone 10th Anniversary season, this year we welcome a record number of theater programs from across the region, which will also offer a greater number of opportunities to help students build confidence, creativity and connections through the live performing arts.”

Since its launch in 2016, the Center Stage Program has served students and educators from participating schools with experiences and educational opportunities to enrich and support their theater programs and yearly productions. Select students will serve as Student Ambassadors or audition for the Encore Singers, a featured ensemble that performs at Center-hosted and community events throughout the year. Additionally, the program equips students for further exploration of careers in the live performing arts; among the expected opportunities in the 2026-27 Season are dance workshops led by local professionals and pit orchestra workshops with cast and crew from visiting Broadway productions.

The season will culminate in a Tony Awards-style Showcase on Saturday, May 15, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. As one of the most anticipated events of the year, the Center Stage Showcase celebrates the achievements of participating schools with a red-carpet entrance, unforgettable performances, and the nomination of two students to represent Northeast Wisconsin at the Jimmy Awards in New York City in June 2027.

Tickets for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase go on sale today, September 21, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Tickets are $20. Online and phone purchases include mandatory fees. Tickets can be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, through the Fox Cities P.A.C. mobile app, by visiting or calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760, or via Ticketmaster online.

The 2026-27 participating high schools include:

Appleton East High School

Ashwaubenon High School

Chilton High School

De Pere High School

Denmark High School

Fond du Lac High School

Fox Valley Lutheran High School

Gibraltar High School

Green Bay East High School

Green Bay Southwest High School

Green Bay West High School

Hilbert High School

Hortonville High School

Howards Grove High School

Kiel High School

Kohler High School

Little Chute High School

Lourdes Academy

Luxemburg-Casco High School

Manitowoc Lincoln High School

Manitowoc Lutheran High School

Menasha High School

Mishicot High School

Neenah High School

New London High School

Notre Dame Academy

Oshkosh North High School

Oshkosh West High School

Pulaski High School

Ripon High School

Shawano Community High School

Sheboygan Falls High School

Southern Door High School

St. Mary Catholic High School

St. Mary Springs Academy

Two Rivers High School

Valley Christian School

Waupaca High School

Weyauwega-Fremont High School

Winnebago Lutheran Academy

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