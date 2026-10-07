Leon Etienne to Bring MAGIC ROCKS to The Grand at UW-Oshkosh

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On October 24, master illusionist Leon Etienne will bring his Magic Rocks! family-friendly performance to The Grand at UW-Oshkosh.

Headlining theaters across six continents, Etienne is one of the most recognized names in modern magic and has had standout appearances on America's Got Talent, Penn & Teller: Fool Us!, Jimmy Fallon, and Masters of Illusion.

His hit show, Magic Rocks! is a high-octane, critically acclaimed spectacle where grand illusion meets a rock 'n roll soundtrack backing the entire experience. Etienne commands the stage with confidence, charisma, and a style that feels as much like a concert as it does a magic show.

This event is part of the Celebrating Houdini lineup of magic shows.

Event details, ticketing information, and more can be found at TheGrandOshkosh.org.

The Grand's temporary home (while the historic jewel box theatre undergoes renovations) The Grand at UW-Oshkosh, is located at 1020 Algoma Blvd. Oshkosh, WI 54901.

The Grand at UW-Oshkosh Box Office is open M-F 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and can be reached at (920) 424-2350 or info@thegrandoshkosh.org

ABOUT THE GRAND OSHKOSH

Built in 1883, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Grand Oshkosh is the oldest operating theatre in Wisconsin. The Grand Oshkosh is a collaborative and innovative leader in providing entertainment, social, and educational opportunities for the community. Each year, The Grand serves over 60,000 people through a dynamic mix of music, theatre, dance, comedy, educational, outreach, and community events totaling 120+ events each year – figures that will grow dramatically as The Grand's Our Grand Moment expansion campaign is completed.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 02 Hrs 19 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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