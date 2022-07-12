Fox Cities P.A.C. Announces New Members For Board Of Directors

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Board of Directors welcomes new leaders in the upcoming 2022-23 Season including Gabrielle Dow, Tim Heyroth, Amy Krahenbuhl, Wendy Rosploch and Mark Willson.

The Center's Board of Directors thanks retiring members Judy Baseman, Jim Beré, Shaleen Devgun, Dr. Ray Georgen, Katie Kodat, Angelo Ninivaggi, Dr. David Toivonen and Becky Tuchscherer, who completed their service at the end of the 2021-22 Season.

"It is with heartfelt gratitude that we recognize and thank the retiring Board Members. The passion they have for live arts experiences was made evident in their dedication to the Center's mission, vision and values," remarks President and CEO of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Maria Van Laanen. "We are eager to welcome these new members onto the board. With their help, the Center's mission of providing a multicultural, accessible gathering place where the arts come alive will continue to expand its reach and meaningful impact in our communities."

Terry Timm will continue to serve as board chair. Terry retired in 2020 as Senior Vice President Product Manufacturing and Operations for Thrivent. He has served on the Center's board since 2014.

Ryan Downs has been elected to the position of vice chair of the board. Ryan is the president of GLK Foods and has been on the Center's board since 2018.

Tom Rettler will continue in his role as secretary-treasurer. Tom recently retired as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer with Menasha Corporation. He has been on the Center's board since 2019.