DANCING WITH THE STARS - LIVE TOUR 2020 Comes To Fox Cities P.A.C.

America's favorite dance show is going back on tour this winter with Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020. The longest tour to date will be dancing through at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Sunday, February 9 at 7 p.m.



Tickets for Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020 start at $52.50 and go on sale Monday, September 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.



The all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of dance style as seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines alongside new numbers choreographed just for the live show ranging from the time-honored dances of the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango - and everything in between. In the longest and most expansive North American tour to date, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.



The tour delivers a spectacular night of dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, WITNEY CARSON, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, with more surprise casting to be announced.



Tickets for "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" are on sale today at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet and greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.



"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios.



*Cast subject to change.



"Dancing with the Stars" airs Monday nights at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.





