Comic John Mulaney Comes To The Weidner, November 19

Due to overwhelming fan demand, award-winning comedian and writer John Mulaney announced over 30 additional shows to his John Mulaney: From Scratch stand-up tour including stops in San Antonio, Memphis, Colorado Springs, Rochester, and Green Bay! The Weidner will welcome John Mulaney on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM. Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM through Ticket Star.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicked off on March 11, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA and has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl. Mulaney continues to add more shows including international dates in Canada and Australia. For more information go to johnmulaney.com.

Tickets for John Mulaney at The Weidner go on-sale Friday, June 17 at 10:00 AM through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com, or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.



Pre-Sale tickets go on-sale Wednesday, June 15 at 10:00 am with pre-sale code: COMIC.

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian. Currently, Mulaney's 2021-2022 John Mulaney: From Scratch tour has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl and he continues to add more shows.



In 2018, John Mulaney traveled the United States with sold out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; In 2015, he released "The Comeback Kid," also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the "best hour of his career;" In 2012, his Comedy Central special "New In Town" had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as "one of the best stand-up comics alive."



John Mulaney has been invited to host "Saturday Night Live" five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as 'Stefon' with Bill Hader and appeared as a "Weekend Update" correspondent. He has written for IFC's Documentary "Now!" and Netflix's "Big Mouth," on which he voices the character of Andrew. In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch" debuted on Netflix.



He's also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway. The duo have since release a Netflix special of the same name, as well as "Oh, Hello: The P'dcast," based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.