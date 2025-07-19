Young Players Brings Disney's NEWSIES to Royal Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Young Players has announced the upcoming production of Disney’s Newsies, opening August 7, 2025 at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market Street, Benton, AR 72015. Based on the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899, this high-energy, dance-packed musical tells the story of Jack Kelley and his band of underdog newsies as they fight for justice against powerful publishing giants. Newsies is co-sponsored by The Saline Courier and Stilwell Insurance and Financial Services.

With a Tony Award–winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, Newsies is a rousing tale of standing up, speaking out, and seizing the day. Newsies is based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White and originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions. Co-directed by Tony Clay and Annslee Clay, with musical direction by Bee Golleher, and choreography by Annslee Clay, and featuring a cast of incredible our Young Players, Newsies promises thrilling dance, powerful vocals, and a story that still resonates today.

Performance Dates:

August 7-17, 2025. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The box office will open at 6:00pm on evening performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:00pm on matinee days.

Tickets:

Ticket prices are $20 General admission: $15 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $10 Grade 12 and below. For handicapped or special needs seating, please call 501-315-LIVE or email boxofficeadmin@theroyaltheatre.org. Tickets may be purchased at https://onthestage.tickets/the-royal-theatre We highly recommend that tickets be purchased in advance, as we cannot guarantee availability at the door.