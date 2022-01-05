Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Billy Worthy/Wayne Mitchell - BATTLE ROYALE - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brigette Hoffman - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Direction Of A Musical

Shane Mitchell - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Direction Of A Play

Erin Dagon Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Direction Of A Stream

Erin Dagon Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Editing Of A Stream

Joshua Lowman - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Austyn Hope Davis - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Musical

CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Performer In A Musical

Seth Eggelston - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Performer In A Play

Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Aaron Bell - FRANK E. STEIN'S HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

IF - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rachael Androski - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Eggelston - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Streaming Musical

CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Streaming Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Seth Eggleston - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Stephanie Buen - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Corine Johnson - DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Erin Mitchell - PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISIM - TBA Theatre - 2021

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre - 2021

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021