Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
TBA Theatre's CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Billy Worthy/Wayne Mitchell - BATTLE ROYALE - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brigette Hoffman - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Direction Of A Musical
Shane Mitchell - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Direction Of A Play
Erin Dagon Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Direction Of A Stream
Erin Dagon Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Editing Of A Stream
Joshua Lowman - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Austyn Hope Davis - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Musical
CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Performer In A Musical
Seth Eggelston - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Performer In A Play
Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Aaron Bell - FRANK E. STEIN'S HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
IF - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rachael Androski - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Seth Eggelston - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Streaming Musical
CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Streaming Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Seth Eggleston - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Stephanie Buen - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Corine Johnson - DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Erin Mitchell - PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISIM - TBA Theatre - 2021
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre - 2021
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021