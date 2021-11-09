Anchorage Concert Association's Full Season Goes On Sale November 16

Anchorage Concert Association has announced that all shows for its 2021/2022 line-up will be on sale November 16 at noon: global guitar phenoms International Guitar Night (Jan 14-15), cutting edge comedians The Second City (Jan.15), ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro (Jan. 29), live storytellers The Moth Mainstage (Feb. 9), Scottish folk powerhouse Talisk (Feb. 11), acapella sensation Straight No Chaser ( Mar. 5), cabaret diva Meow Meow (Mar. 18), folk-roots duo The Small Glories (Mar. 25), quintessential Cajun band BeauSoleil (Apr. 2), Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I (April 26-May 1), genre bending Postmodern Jukebox (May 7), and bestselling author David Sedaris (May 15). These will be in addition to the four upcoming shows that are currently on sale: Grammy Award-winning musician Chris Thile (Nov. 12), new gods of Irish music Lúnasa (Dec. 11), international sensation STOMP (Feb 1-6), and classical pop mashup masters The Piano Guys (May 14). All shows will be at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

Virtuoso mandolinist Chris Thile seems to defy the laws of physics, making the 8-stringed instrument sound like an orchestra. The MacArthur Fellow and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter has been a leading musician of his generation and co-founded the acclaimed bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. For four years, Thile hosted public radio favorite Live from Here with Chris Thile. Nov. 12, 2021, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Called "the hottest Irish acoustic band on the planet" by the Irish Times, Lúnasa will take you on a revelrous ride across the misty moors for a winter solstice celebration. Their complex arrangements and unique sound have reshaped the boundaries of traditional music and energized audiences the world over. Dec. 11, 2021, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

After back-to-back-to-back sold-out shows in 2020, fan favorite International Guitar Night resurfaces with an inspiring new cast of guitar luminaries. Now in its 22nd year, this mobile guitar festival leaves audiences across the globe awe-struck with solos, duets, and quartets that highlight the boundless virtuosity and diversity of acoustic guitar. Jan 14-15, 2022, in the Discovery Theatre.

For over 60 years, The Second City's cutting-edge comedy has launched the careers of generation after generation of comedy's best and brightest. Now the newest crop of rising stars is out of Zoom and returning to the outside world for an evening full of the live and in-your-face entertainment Netflix can't provide. Jan. 15, 2022, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Since first picking up the four-stringed instrument at age four, Hawaii-born Jake Shimabukuro has gone from local phenom to YouTube sensation to headlining the world's most prestigious venues, gaining millions of admirers and inspiring a new generation of ukulele players along the way. Jan. 29, 2022, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Broadway's literal smash hit STOMP returns to Anchorage, fusing high-voltage dance, music, and theatre into one electrifying rhythm. Feb. 1-6, 2022 in the Atwood Concert Hall.

The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes. The Moth Mainstage shows are renowned for the great range of human experience they showcase. Feb. 9, 2022, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

In just five years, Scottish firebrands Talisk have stunned audiences and critics worldwide with their explosively energetic yet artfully woven sound. Talisk's top-notch instrumental wizards don't just play folk music - they take it to another realm. Feb. 11, 2022, in the Discovery Theatre.

Straight No Chaser is the real deal: the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor. They return after a sold-out show on their first Anchorage visit in 2017. Mar. 5, 2022, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Post-post-modern diva Meow Meow has hypnotized, inspired, and terrified audiences worldwide. The spectacular, crowd-surfing empress embodies a new kind of 21st century cabaret - with plenty of sensational singing, witty banter, and sass for days. Mar. 18, 2022, in the Discovery Theatre.

With stage banter that's somewhere between slapstick and sermon, the veteran singer-songwriters of folk-roots duo The Small Glories make time disappear, rooms shrink, and audiences feel as if they're right on stage. Mar. 25, 2022 in the Discovery Theatre.

BeauSoleil's distinctive sound derives from the distilled spirits of New Orleans jazz, blues rock, folk, swamp pop, Zydeco, and bluegrass, captivating listeners from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival to Carnegie Hall. Apr. 2, 2022, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, The King and I reminds audiences why they love Broadway - a classic opposites-attract romance, bold musical numbers, and lavish costumes and sets. Set in 1860s Bangkok, this musical marvel tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher who travels to Siam to teach his children. Their clash of wills leads to compromise - and eventually love - through iconic moments and memorable songs like "Getting To Know You," "Whistle a Happy Tune," and "Shall We Dance." April 26-May 1, 2022, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, the time-bending musical collective known for putting "pop music in a time machine," is set to make the '20s roar again with the most sensational party this side of The Great Gatsby. May 7, 2022, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers "Calypso," "Me Talk Pretty One Day," and "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim," and regular National Public Radio (NPR) contributor, returns to Anchorage for one night only following the release of his newest books "The Best of Me" and "A Carnival of Snackery." Wielding sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness, and proves that he's one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. May 15, 2022, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Pianist Jon Schmidt and cellist Steven Sharp Nelson have been performing together at The Piano Guys since 2011. Their inventive arrangements of classical and pop songs from the catalogs of Bach to Bruno Mars to BTS result in performances that are simultaneously quirky, poignant, and presented with panache. May 14, 2022, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Visit anchorageconcerts.org for more information. Tickets for Chris Thile, Lúnasa, STOMP, and The Piano Guys are on sale now. All other tickets will be on sale November 16th at noon through CenterTix and anchorageconcerts.org