WAITRESS Heads to Popejoy

Albuquerque announces WAITRESS will play Popejoy Hall for a limited 6 performance engagement! The diner opens up December 12-15th!



Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Waiting For Godot), recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O'Brien and original direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin), recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk.



Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

To purchase tickets, visit popejoypresents.com, call 505-925-5858 or visit UNM Ticketing Services located at the UNM Bookstore or visit the new location on south campus at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. For groups of ten or more inquire at groups@popejoypresents.com.



For more tour information, please visit www.WaitressTheMusical.com

