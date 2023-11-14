Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired the iconic movie.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Tickets on Sale This Week for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Popejoy Hall

Single tickets for the upcoming Popejoy Hall engagement of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL in Albuquerque will go on sale Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 am. Tickets will be available at the UNM Bookstore Ticketing Office, online at popejoypresents.com, or by calling 505-277-4569 Monday – Friday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm.  Group orders of ten (10) or more may be placed by emailing groups@popejoypresents.com.  

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Crossroads Live and is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com).

This production of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL was licensed by Music Theatre International, www.mtishows.com.

Atlantic Records’ PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.


