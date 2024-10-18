Santa Fe Playhouse Unveils 2025 Season Featuring a New Mexico Premiere & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Santa Fe Playhouse has revealed its 2025 season, curated by Producing Artistic Director Anna M. Hogan. This year's lineup promises an invigorating blend of laughter, drama, and innovative storytelling designed to awaken and inspire. The season kicks off Duncan McMillan's life-affirming EVERY BRILLIANT THING, continues with LAUGHS IN SPANISH, a comedy fueled by cafecíto and chaos, followed by the Tony Award-Winning musical SOMETHING ROTTEN! and the New Mexico Premiere of Dillon Christopher Chitto's Indigifuturist play PUEBLO REVOLT. The season also boasts offerings for the holiday season, including Kate Hamill's daring DRACULA (A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY) and the beloved whodunit musical, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD. SFP's 103rd Annual MELODRAMA also returns with fresh, locally-rooted satire.

The 2025 Season features the launch of two new programs:

505 ALIVE!, SFP's first summer theater festival, showcasing bold, genre-defying performances from diverse artists and companies over eight weeks.

PLAY. WRITE., a new work incubator series dedicated to fostering playwrights in development of intriguing and thought provoking theatrical works.

2025 Season Highlights:

Every Brilliant Thing (March 27-April 13, 2025) by Duncan McMillan, with Jonny Donahoe, a touching, humorous exploration of depression and resilience, this play centers on a child who makes a list of everything that makes life worth living.

Laughs in Spanish (May 8-May 25, 2025) by Alexis Scheer, this sharp-witted comedy blends telenovela drama with crime-caper energy as an art gallery director navigates disaster.

Something Rotten! (July 10-Aug 2, 2025) - Book by John O'Farrell, Karey Kirkpatrick, Music and Lyrics by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick, a Renaissance-era romp, this Tony award winning musical tells the tale of two playwright brothers who, in a bid to upstage Shakespeare, create the world's first musical.

Pueblo Revolt (Aug 14-31, 2025) - Dillon Christopher Chitto's powerful Indigifuturist work follows two Indigenous brothers facing revolution and survival under Spanish colonial rule. Tara Moses will direct.

Dracula (A Feminist Revenge Fantasy) (Oct 16-Nov 2, 2025) - Kate Hamill's reimagined Dracula redefines the vampire legend with dark comedy and sharp feminist critique.

The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Broadway Revival Version) (Dec 4, 2025-January 4, 2026) - Book, Music and Lyrics by Rupert Holmes, an interactive musical mystery based on Charles Dickens' unfinished novel, where the audience gets to decide on the ending.

New Programs in 2025:

505 ALIVE! Summer Festival (June 5 - July 27, 2025) - A summer festival series of eight pieces presented by the Santa Fe Playhouse, dedicated to celebrating innovative, daring performances across dance, music, and theater. Featuring:

UNBOUND: A Performance Ritual by Dancing Earth Creations UNBOUND is a performance ritual and community-powered project that works with dance, storytelling, poetics, and communal gatherings to uplift the lives, legacies, and stories of the artists' Native ancestors who were captured and enslaved during Spanish colonization.

BECOMING OTHELLO: A Black Girl's Journey by Debra Ann Byrd. This autobiographical solo show chronicles the trials and triumphs of Byrd's life: her joy-filled and tumultuous youth growing up in Harlem, her fateful encounter with a troupe of Shakespearean actors, and ultimately her gender-flipped journey to playing Shakespeare's noble, flawed general Othello.

Full titles to be announced at a later date.

PLAY. WRITE. - A New Work Incubator Series (July 2025) - A new program dedicated to supporting new work development. The launch of PLAY. WRITE. will feature a developmental workshop and public presentation of obie-winning playwright José Rivera's A LUNAR RHAPSODY, a provocative exploration of culture, community, and inter-dimensional beings during a lunar eclipse.

2025 Season FlexPasses are available for purchase at https://santafeplayhouse.org/2025-subscriptions/. Individual ticket sales will begin after January 1, 2025.

For more information, visit santafeplayhouse.org/2025-season.

Comments