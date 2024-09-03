SUGAR SKULL! A DÍA DE MUERTOS MUSICAL ADVENTURE Comes To Popejoy Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Explore Mexico's culture and heritage in a family-friendly theatrical production, Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure, performing at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 3:00pm.

Created by Mexico Beyond Mariachi, a New York-based ensemble dedicated to promoting Mexican culture through performance, Sugar Skull! expands on the group's mission to use theatre as an educational tool for youth and children.

Led by creative team Gregory Van Acker and Sinuhé Padilla, this bicultural and bilingual musical has toured throughout the United States. The colorful 65-minute production features three musicians, two dancers, and three actors and was written with audience members aged 6-10 years in mind.

Sugar Skull! follows 12-year-old Vita who, while her peers celebrate Halloween, struggles to understand the importance of her family's Día de Muertos traditions. Through her journey guided by a sugar skeleton, she gains a deeper appreciation for her heritage, reflecting universal themes of identity and cultural pride. On the way, she encounters ancient ancestors, a sorrowful sorceress, and even the famous Catrina Calavera.

The Daily Pilot spoke with Mexico Beyond Mariachi co-founder Peter Bogdanos, who also serves as a percussionist and co-producer of Sugar Skull!. Bogdanos emphasized, “that in the children's theater sphere, there's still a great need for diverse stories.” The company asserts that art and culture are both integral to the development of every individual. Their performances explore personal engagement, community experiences, and the celebration of commonality.

Mexico Beyond Mariachi employs music, dance, and storytelling to express how time, geography, climate, and foreign influences have impacted folk traditions in the present day. Their performances depict the folk traditions of Mexico as a vital and important part of American history, culture, and the unique personal tapestry of one's heritage.

Tickets to Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure are on sale for $49, $35, $29, and $20. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling (505) 277-4569.

For more information on the 2024-2025 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

