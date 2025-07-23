Photos: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Scottish Rite Temple in Santa Fe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at photos of the Sante Fe production of Something Rotten! now playing through August 2nd at the Scottish Rite Temple.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

Book by John O’Farrell & Karey Kirkpatrick Music and lyrics by Karey & Wayne Kirkpatrick

Directed by Anna Hogan.

Photo credit: Liz Hassett

