Photos: First Look: In Rehearsals For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Santa Fe Playhouse

Santa Fe Playhouse has shared first look photos of rehearsals for the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, with book by James Lapine, music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and directed by Anna Hogan, one of SFP’s new Artistic Directors.

Inspired by the painting ‘A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte’ by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim, and James Lapine’s stunning masterpiece merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love, community, artistic expression, artistic isolation, criticism, and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter Georges Seurat won a Pulitzer Prize. It was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

With Carlos Archuleta as Boatman/Lee, Marina Archuleta as Louise, Jeffrey Barba as Franz/Dennis, Andra Beatty as Celeste #1/Waitress, Rikki Carroll as Celeste #2/Elaine, David James Garcia as Louis/Billy, Cara Juan as Dot/Marie, Kent Kirkpatrick as Mr/Charles, Kelsey Landon* as Frieda/Betty, Dakotah Lopez as Soldier/Alex, Christina Martos* as Nurse/Mrs /Harriet (Dot/Marie Understudy), Megan McQueen as Yvonne/Naomi, Jonah Scott Mendelsohn as Jules/Bob, Ann Roylance as Old Lady/Blair Daniels, and David Stallings* as George.

Features scenic design by Craig Napoliello (assistant scenic designer for Broadway’s Skeleton Crew, Lackawanna Blues, In Transit, Allegiance), costume design by Cassandra Trautman, lighting design by Zac Goin, projection design by Taylor Edelle Stuart (assistant video designer for Broadway’s Water for Elephants), props design by Emily Rankin, and the music director/conductor is Gretchen Amstutz. Rounding out the team is production stage manager Oliver Folder, hair & make-up designer Jacqueline Chavez, audio engineer Goiyo Perez, and assistant stage manager, Violet Greenhaw.

Sunday in the Park with George will perform on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501) from June 27 through July 28, 2024. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night is Saturday, June 29, at 7:30 pm. Tickets range from $15 - $60 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing June 27 and 28); $5 Rush tickets after opening night) and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime.

Photo Credit: Caiti Lord

Jonah Scott Mendelsohn and Ann Roylance

Anna Hogan, Gretchen Amstutz and Violet Greenhaw

Erin Bunkley

Cara Juan and Christina Martos

Cara Juan

David James Garcia

David Stallings and Ann Roylance

David Stallings

Gretchen Amstutz

Jeffrey Barba

Jeffrey Barba, Andra Beatty, Jonah Scott Mendelsohn, Ann Roylance, and Marina Archuleta

Kelsey Landon and Cara Juan

Kelsey Landon

Kelsey Landon, Cara Juan, and Christina Martos

Marina Archuleta

Megan McQueen

Design Presentation

Set Model by Craig Napoliello

The company of Sunday in the Park with George

