Ironweed Productions Launches Its 2020 Season with THE ALIENS by Annie Baker

Ironweed Productions celebrates its 15th anniversary and launches its 2020 Season with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker's comically off-beat and gently moving play, The Aliens, opening March 5th.

Set in a desolate lot behind a Vermont coffee shop, this three-character story explores alienation, friendship, and the often unseen gifts that lie within each of us. Baker, one of the freshest and most unique voices in contemporary American theater, has crafted a play that is by turns volatile, tender, and hauntingly nuanced, and one in which silences can reveal the most profound truths. In her "quietly devastating" play "there is something distinctly Chekhovian in the way her writing accrues weight and meaning simply through compassionate, truthful observation" (The New York Times).

The production is directed by Lynn Goodwin, co-Artistic Director of Just Say It Theater and director of its critically acclaimed productions of Constellations and The Big Heartless. It features longtime Ironweed collaborator Matt Sanford (The Trip to Bountiful, Our Town, Buried Child and Good People); Niko'a Salas (Pops in Teatro Paraguas' critically acclaimed production of Elliot: A Soldier's Fugue); and Mickey Dolan, (Leo in the New Mexico Actors Lab lauded production of 4000 Miles).

For the 2020 season, Ironweed returns to the Second Space at Teatro Paraguas, home of their successful run of Water by the Spoonful, by Quiara Alegría Hudes, part of The Elliot Trilogy collaboration with Teatro Paraguas and the Santa Fe Playhouse. In the fall, Ironweed brings its second production, Cry It Out, by Molly Smith

Metzler, to this intimate and exciting theater.

Tickets can be reserved and purchased by calling Brown Paper Tickets at (800) 838-3006 or online on the Ironweed website: http://www.ironweedsantafe.com.





