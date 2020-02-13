BWW Feature: New Mexico Actors Lab Announces Matching Grant for THE CRADLE WILL ROCK

The New Mexico Actors Lab announced today that they have received a matching grant for their August production of The Cradle Will Rock. This grant - provided by four anonymous donors - totals a fund of $12,500 that will match dollar-for-dollar any other donations they receive for The Cradle Will Rock up to the $25,000 budgeted for this show.

The Cradle Will Rock is the New Mexico Actors Lab's first musical, and will feature local favorites including Brent Black, Don Converse, Mickey Dolan, Jody Durham, Barbara Hatch, Aaron Leventman, Campbell Martin, David McConnell, Talia Pura, Karen Ryan, Robert Shupe, and Paul Walsky.

The 1937 show, which addresses issues such as corruption and corporate greed, was originally a part of the Federal Theatre Project, but the original production was temporarily shut down by the WPA days before performances were scheduled to begin. To avoid government and union restrictions, the show was performed on June 16, 1937 with composer Marc Blitzstein playing piano onstage and the cast members singing their parts from the audience. Forty years ago, the director of this current production, Dr. Robert Benedetti, worked with original producer John Houseman to recreate this milestone event of American theatre.

This timely production closely follows the New Mexico Actors Lab objective of presenting theatre that addresses issues of social justice and celebrates the human spirit. The New Mexico Actors Lab has been created to produce consistently high-quality performances of prize-winning plays and premieres of original plays that appeal to the heart and the mind. We are committed to the artistic development of a core ensemble of the best actors and theatre-makers in Santa Fe.

The Cradle Will Rock will run August 13-30 at The Swan Theatre (1213 Parkway Dr. in Santa Fe). Those interested in purchasing tickets or contributing to the matching fund for this historic event may visit http://www.nmactorslab.com for more information.





